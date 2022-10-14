This Tuesday, EES students and staff K-5 enjoyed presentations with multi award-winning author and illustrator Victoria Jamieson. Her book awards include being a 2020 National Book Award Finalist, New York Times Bestseller, 2021 Walter Award Winner, 2021 Schneider Family Book Award Honor, New York Times Book Review Notable Children's Book, TIME Best Book of the Year, School Library Journal Best Book of 2020, Kirkus Best Children’s Book of 2020, NYPL Best Book for Kids, NPR's Book Concierge Pick, Jane Addams Children's Book Award Finalist, and Charlotte Huck Award Honor Book.
During her visit, Ms. Jamieson met with EES grades K-5, shared her inspirations for stories as well as explained her writing and revision process. She also talked about how making mistakes was part of her writing process. Then, the Essex Elementary students enjoyed a drawing exercise led by Ms. Jamieson with amazing results. (Who knew there so many artists were among the group at EES?!)