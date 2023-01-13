Author Allegra Goodman signs copies of her latest novel Sam at The Book Shop of Beverly Farms on Tuesday evening. The event was lively and well attended. A delightful Goodman read from her novel, a story of girlhood set in Beverly, and answered questions before mingling and signing copies of her book.
