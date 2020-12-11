LAST MONTH Manchester resident Sylvia Vriesendorp wrote a column called, “Getting Through The Winter Together,” in which she anticipated a challenging winter of distancing and even isolation. What can be done, she asked, to foster community, and connection in light of a pandemic? After all, the winter months are bad enough without adding barriers to getting together.
Following her column, a group of local residents, mostly women, met via Zoom to talk about what might be done, together to supplement existing services. The group settled on “Asked & Answered,” as a sort of community bulletin board here in the paper and on Facebook to match those with a tangible, time-specific skill or service with those who need a little help. Requests and offers can be small, or a little bigger. And ideally, the magic comes in the connection, especially good over these next several months spent largely indoors.
Asked
Offered
Cape Ann Animal Aid is looking for volunteers to take in a foster cat. capeannanimalaid.org/volunteer
Free French conversation practice lessons, schedule to be negotiated (Contact Sylvia: 978-522-0747)
Volunteers needed to read books: librivox.org
Free yoga lessons to help a new teacher practice Email Su-Yin Mittermaier at smittermaier@gmail.com
Meals-on-Wheels drivers needed (training required& provided) Seniorcare.org
Meals on Wheels: for people over 60 who are homebound, just getting home from a hospital stay, having trouble preparing meals. Five nutritionally balanced meals per week. Small donation requested. Call CoA at: 978-526-7500
Tree counters for Manchester Friends of Trees. Contact Su-Yin Mittermaier at smittermaier@gmail.com
Free notary services from COA. Call to arrange 978-526-7500.
Local older MBTS gentleman is seeking help with selling household items (luggage, skis, etc.) on the internet. Offering compensation for the help. 978-4136
Decluttering help: Free pick up of up to three trash bags with donated items, with delivery to Open Door or Beverly Bootstraps. Call to arrange: 978-968-4500
Do you have a skill or service that would support a local person getting through this winter, or are you a local resident who is looking for a little help? Requests may be advertised anonymously.
Email Sylvia Vriesendorp, svriesendorp@gmail.com.