Run for the Roses logo

Manchester Essex Rotary Club 2nd Annual "Run for the Roses" Raffle

Manchester Essex Rotary Club 2nd Annual "Run for the Roses" Raffle $7,500 first prize only 300 tickets get yours now! Buy your ticket today and support our local community!

We have a total of 300 tickets that we will be selling for $100 each. The winning tickets will be drawn on Saturday, May 1st (Kentucky Derby Race Day).

Cash Prizes include:

$7,500 Grand Prize

$1,500 Second Prize

$1,000 Third Prize

How to buy raffle tickets: You can contact any Manchester-Essex Rotarian

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.

Tags

Locations