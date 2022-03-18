Select low number Cape Ann license plates between 2-100 will be available to the highest bidders through an online auction beginning Monday, March 21, with all proceeds going to the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) which supports local charitable initiatives and organizations.
The auction will conclude on Monday, March 28.
“Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has granted over $70,000 to Cape Ann non-profits and schools, and the sale of these license plates has made this possible,” said Ruth Pino, president of the Cape Ann Community Foundation board of directors. “Now people will have even more reason to show their pride in Cape Ann, with the funds raised through this low-number plate auction helping to build the Foundation’s reserves and enable us to do even more for our local communities.”
The CACF Board has set a goal of raising at least $10,000 in this year’s auction. Those who already have a Cape Ann License Plate may still support the Foundation by donating on lovecapeann.com; any donation of $25 or more will receive a limited-edition “I Love Cape Ann” Koozie.
The Cape Ann Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization established in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage and award grants from the proceeds from sales of the Cape Ann License Plate. CACF makes grants for projects that support the Foundation’s mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann.
To preview and pre-register for the auction visit the Cape Ann Community Foundation website at lovecapeann.com.