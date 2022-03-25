Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.