Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.