p_1 mbts stm_vote count 2022.jpg

Dueling Special Town Meetings Monday in Manchester and Essex offered different experiences for voters this week.  In Essex, it was a smooth evening of town business, where less than 200 voters easily approved nearly all 20 articles on its Warrant, including $1,150,000 to acquire an 11.5-acre parcel of land on Apple Street and a series of transfer station business items before closing business just after 8:30 p.m.

Essex_Town_Meeting 2022 Ed Neal.jpg

Essex resident Ed Neal 

In Manchester, 550 residents showed up at ME Middle High School and settled in for a 6:30 p.m. Town Meeting that, due to unexpected crowds and technical challenges with the electronic voting system, began nearly an hour late.  Technology issues persisted throughout the evening, but by separating voting waves and using hand counts for key articles, Moderator Alan Wilson was able to move through eight of the 14 articles on the Warrant before the remaining articles were passed over, ending the meeting just after 10 p.m.

mbts stm_2022.JPG
mbts eli boling_2022.jpeg

Manchester resident, and former Select Board Chairman, Eli Boling
mbts stm_Axel Magnusen 2022.JPG
mbts stm_SPH 2022.JPG
mbts stm_Loraine Iovani 2022.JPG
mbts stm_Karen Bennett 2022.JPG
mbts stm_Sandy Rogers 2022.JPG
Essex_Town_Meeting 2022 Lisa O'Donnell.jpg

Essex resident Lisa O'Donnell
p_7 Essex_Town_Meeting 2022 Pereen Phippen.jpg

Essex BOS Chair Ruth Pereen with fellow board member Peter Phippen
p_7 Essex_Town_Meeting 2022 Pereen Soulard.jpg

Ruth Pereen, Essex BOS Chair presents an award to Town Accountant Jeff Soulard.