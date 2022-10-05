CAPA_Jonathan McPhillips.jpg

Rhode Island artist Jonathan McPhillips, one of 36 juried artists selected to compete in this week’s Cape Ann Plein Air competition, poses in front of one of his paintings of an MBTA Commuter Rail locomotive.  Last year, McPhillips won the juried competition’s top award for his coastal scene, "Surge of Energy,” so much is expected of him this year.  On Sunday, CAPA held its opening artist reception at the Booth Cottage, which is the last remaining original part of the famed grand hotel, the Masconomo House in Manchester.  The spot overlooks Singing Beach, the setting of artist Winslow Homer’s famous painting, “Eagle Head.”  Manchester Historical Museum Executive Director Robert Booth inspired everyone at the event by sharing a bit of Manchester’s history, its relationship to landscape “en plein air” painters, and their patrons.