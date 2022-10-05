Rhode Island artist Jonathan McPhillips, one of 36 juried artists selected to compete in this week’s Cape Ann Plein Air competition, poses in front of one of his paintings of an MBTA Commuter Rail locomotive. Last year, McPhillips won the juried competition’s top award for his coastal scene, "Surge of Energy,” so much is expected of him this year. On Sunday, CAPA held its opening artist reception at the Booth Cottage, which is the last remaining original part of the famed grand hotel, the Masconomo House in Manchester. The spot overlooks Singing Beach, the setting of artist Winslow Homer’s famous painting, “Eagle Head.” Manchester Historical Museum Executive Director Robert Booth inspired everyone at the event by sharing a bit of Manchester’s history, its relationship to landscape “en plein air” painters, and their patrons.
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- The 40B Appeal Process
- Nannie Winslow Feted After 44 Years At Coldwell Banker
- Anne Jerome
- MBTS Planning Board Probes Proposed BOH Water Regulation
- Edward R. Parsons
- Brad C. Buckley
- Buoys And Master Plans
- Alice Nahatis, 100, Honored As Manchester’s Eldest Resident
- Esther Moss Proctor
- BankGloucester Awards $12,500 in Scholarships to Local Students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.