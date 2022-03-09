This past Sunday on March 6, Magic Years Cooperative Nursery School held a polar plunge at Singing Beach in Manchester to raise money for the school. Several past students, families, and current families rallied support (either in the form of a fundraising plunge or by gathering donations) took to the cold waters for Magic Years, raising more than $9000. A huge success!
