Back in August, Scott Milne, Gregg Cook, and John Filias brought back a tradition from Manchester’s wayback machine—social dances at the American Legion Hall—but they kicked it up a notch by featuring the popular funk-meets-New Orleans-soul band, Jambalaya Horns.
The trio organized the event, promoted it widely among locals in Manchester, and hoped the cover charge wouldn’t discourage turnout for a first-time community event.
Well, it worked. The event was packed with many descending on the parking lot behind the Legion where there was a great vibe, a great summer night, and one of the best harbor views in town. Jambalaya Horns didn’t disappoint, kicking out screaming-great melodies and the house rocked. And yes, there was also dancing, often led by the dynamic hosts. In the end, the night was a totally success.
And last week, the fruits of their labor. Milne and Cook presented Manchester Parks & Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall with a $3,000 donation from their newly-formed not-for-profit, aptly named “Back Lot Jams.”
At their request, the donation will be earmarked specifically to hire a band for next year’s Manchester 4th of July celebration.
So does this mean the trio behind Back Lot Productions will return with another fundraiser at the Legion?
“Oh yes, absolutely,” said Milne. “This is now a new summer tradition in Manchester.”
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.