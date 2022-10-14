p_3 Donation_Milne Cook Filias.jpg

Back in August, Scott Milne, Gregg Cook, and John Filias brought back a tradition from Manchester’s wayback machine—social dances at the American Legion Hall—but they kicked it up a notch by featuring the popular funk-meets-New Orleans-soul band, Jambalaya Horns. 

The trio organized the event, promoted it widely among locals in Manchester, and hoped the cover charge wouldn’t discourage turnout for a first-time community event.

