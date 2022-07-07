The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea had a real treat this past 4th of July.
It was great being able to once again enjoy a traditional celebration. Between the unbelievable fireworks on Sunday, July 3 and the parade on the following morning, the town had much to celebrate.
The town’s official celebration started off the day before, at Singing Beach, where thousands of people flooded the beach. The crowd was first entertained with music by Richie Rich and the 24 Karat Funk Band.
It was fun to see so many people dancing and singing to their music. Following the great music were the unbelievable fireworks. Thanks to extra money from the Manchester 375th Committee, left over from the milestone celebration. That, combined with extra donation money from the previously cancelled fireworks, the 4th of July Committee was able to spend a little more this year and, boy, did it show!
What a great display of beautiful and unique rockets, roman candles, fountains. One could hear the “oohs” and “aahs” throughout the presentation. It was truly a magnificent show.
People started lining up on the parade route nice and early the following morning, on the 4th. It seemed as if everyone in town showed up after missing two years of the town’s traditional parade.
(The last two years, during COVID, the town’s residents celebrated with an alternate “parade,” in which residents decorated their homes in 4th of July decorations as stationary “floats” that the community was encouraged to enjoy by car or walking by.)
Starting the parade this year were over 30 antique cars (more than ever thanks to promotion by Manchester resident Jerry Jodice) and the much beloved fire trucks.
Following the antique cars and fire trucks were the many floats, bands and military units. It was great having more than 18 community floats, community spirit was evident. In addition to the floats there were steel drums, the famous Tony Barrie Marching Band, bagpipers, a Mexican mariachi band, Chinese Lion dancers, several colonial military units, all followed by the Connecticut Hurricanes marching band. And, of course, there was Manchester’s own incredible group of antique bicyclists, started so long ago by William Burroughs.
The parade ended at Coach Field on Brook Street, where the Connecticut Hurricanes performed after performing the entire parade route! Kids and adults alike got to get their faces painted, were able to get temporary tattoos and have creative balloon animals made.
It is always tough coming up with the float winners. We want to give some shout outs:
To the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce for their amazing 3 part float
To Baseball in Manchester - Champions in many levels including the MERHS State Champions
Consistency shout outs to our groups we count on year after year: Manchester Sailing Association, the Summer Stage theater group, and The Manchester (“by the C”) Robotics Team. We can always count on them to join the fun.
After much deliberation we’ve decided on the following award winners:
MECT’s float with its “tree float”
Captain Pete and the Manchester Fishing Tournament float
The Girls Grade 5/6 Soccer club team with a giant soccer ball, music and very entertaining participants
Summer Stage outdid themselves this year with the participation, music, costumes
The 4th of July Committee also purchased gift cards from local businesses as our way of giving back to the local businesses that have supported us all these years, and pulling from the list of donors, the following won local certificates:
Lisa Mann - 4 Beach
Darvin Schanley - Allen’s Pharmacy
Barbara Almy - Allie’s Beach St Cafe
Elizabeth Davis - Antique Table
Kathy Ryan - Bravo By The Sea
Rocco DiFillippo - Cala’s Restaurant
Mike Bastedo - Captain Dusty’s
Craig Deery - Crosby’s Market
Catherine Allard - Laughing Gull
Madison Kirker - MAHRI
John Shane - Manchester Hardware
Thomas Sherman - The Mooring
It was obvious that people were happy by the generosity that was shown to the committee collecting donations. Some just emptied their pockets while others threw in a $100 or a $50 dollar bill. It is a great start for next year’s 4th of July fundraising.
Prizes for floats and raffles will be sent out to the name on the registration form.