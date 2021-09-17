Time is fast approaching for the 375th Anniversary End of Celebration Parade on September 25 at 2 p.m. The parade will follow the usual July 4th Parade route – so get out your chairs, locate a place to stand and get ready to enjoy a fantastic parade.
The parade will start with antique cars and fire apparatus at 2 p.m. Following the motorized portion of the parade, the marchers will begin. If you like a parade with plenty of music, we have it for you.
If you enjoy bagpipers, we have the Talcot Mountain Highlanders. If you enjoy one of our July 4th Parade favorites, we have the Volume II Steel Drum Band. If you enjoy a great marching band, we have the Danvers High School Marching Band. And if you enjoy Mexican fiesta music, we have the Veronica Robles Mexican Mariachi Band. Also, in the parade will be a Dixieland band, the Boston Windjammers and Color Guard Drum Squad and many other performers.
There will be a large delegation from the Aleppo Temple of Wilmington, MA. The Shriners will be bringing their Motor Patrol Clowns, Fire Brigade, Aleppo Cycles and many other parade groups. They are sure to be a big hit in the celebration parade.
The time to register your float is getting short. We have some groups and people who are working hard to make a great float for all on the parade route to enjoy. If you wish to register a float, go to www.manchester.ma.us. Click on the 375th Parade Poster. Fill out the form and submit your float entry. If interested, please do this soon!
Following the parade there will be entertainment at the Brook Street Playground (Coach Field Playground). The Danvers High School Marching Band will perform, Manchester’s own Tyler Cummins will perform the song he has written for the 375th Anniversary of our town and prizes will be awarded to the winning floats.
Everybody loves a parade. Be part of Manchester’s 375th Celebration on Saturday, September 25th at 2 p.m.!