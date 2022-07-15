The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (N.E.M.M.C.) has released their 2022 Mosquito Management Plan for Manchester. Residents may view the N.E.M.M.C. plan on the district website at www.nemassmosquito.org
Copies of the plan are available on the Town website (www.manchester.ma.us) and from the Board of Health Office on the second floor of Town Hall (10 Central Street, Manchester, MA)
The Board of Health will be reviewing the 2022 Mosquito Management Plan at their July meeting. Manchester residents are welcome to participate in this meeting, which will be held on Thursday, July 21. Participation will be virtual via Zoom and the link will be posted on Town website prior to the meeting.
If anyone has questions related to mosquito control, they are welcome to contact the Board of Health Office at 978 526 7385 or lufkine@manchester.ma.us