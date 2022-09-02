COVID brought countless challenges to local museums. But it also marked a shift in leadership at some key museums on Cape Ann, with new directors taking the administrative helm at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, the Manchester Historical Museum, and the Schooner Adventure in Gloucester. The change has brought a new sense of energy and a fresh perspective on the local museums that greet visitors, whether those visitors are local or come from far away.
Katherine “KD” Montgomery arrived at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum in 2021, and she wasted no time making things happen at the 85-year-old museum. Because in many ways, her connection to the museum went back much farther than her new position.
At 30 years old, Montgomery is one of the youngest administrative leaders at any museum on Cape Ann. Her experience runs deep, especially in historic boats and education and boat building, which is exactly why the Essex Shipbuilding Museum is perfect for her.
As a teenager in Gloucester, KD didn’t embrace traditional formats of high school. That’s a bit of a euphemism, but in KD’s case it’s true. Luckily, she found an alternative in Action, Inc.’s Compass Youth Program, a hands-on science curriculum at Maritime Gloucester. That program proved a key introduction to boats and engineering—specifically working on the Schooner Ardelle, the 58-foot, 49 passenger sailing vessel built and captained by Harold Burnham. That experience, she said, was the beginning of a deep love for ships, of shipbuilding, and education that lasted years working on the Ardelle with Burhnam, and at Maritime Gloucester.
KD openly says her family needed a hand up when she was young. They got that help, and relying on local organizations like the YMCA, Action, Inc., and Art Space. It made a big difference to KD. At 13, she began volunteering at community non-profits. At 19, she was serving on the Board of Directors of Action, Inc. KD said she understood that “when somebody gives you a hand out of the hole, the first thing you should do is help the next person.”
Years later, when the Shipbuilding Museum needed an operations director to replace Chris Stepler, who left to join the Peabody Essex Museum, it was Harold Burnham who made the connection. He recommended KD Montgomery. In 2021, she joined the museum, working well with the long-established staff and volunteers like Natasha Taylor, Jim Witham, Charles Seavey, Kurt Wilhem, among others. In 2022 she was named as the museum’s executive director.
“Over the years the museum had become something of another home to me,” she said. “A place where like-minded people come together to celebrate and discuss the history, culture, and process behind traditional Essex Shipbuilding and the community that supports it.”
Soon after she arrived, Montgomery was given an application to participate in the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” celebrating rural life in all corners of the country. She completed the extensive application, and it worked. Months later, the Smithsonian announced the Essex Shipbuilding Museum would be the first Massachusetts community (the first coastal one too) to be selected in the program’s history. It’s an important milestone. And a prestigious one. The exhibit opens next month, and will run through October.
Recently, the Essex Shipbuilding Museum secured a strategic planning grant to renovate its unique site on the Essex River Basin, starting with the Waterline Center building that KD hopes can become a true community resource and education center that can host programming. That type of initiative requires access to larger funding sources to supplement the museum’s large base of grass roots supporters. KD is also looking to expand the museum’s educational programming, which today includes the Topsfield Vocational Academy among others, to build a purposeful, “holistic” approach to teaching.
Robert Booth took over as interim director of the Manchester Historical Museum in April after the museum’s previous director, Beth Wellin, had left to become archive manager at Hammond Castle Museum in Magnolia. Booth had been working with the museum to complete in-depth house histories in Manchester to support the town’s 375th Anniversary celebration, and after completing more than 111 house histories, Booth came to know Manchester, its community, its history and many of its current residents through that project. But as a historian and writer
Stuart Siegel was named executive director of Gloucester’s Schooner Adventure in April. He’d arrived from across the country, but in many ways his life on Cape Ann and his role at Adventure feels like coming home.
“When my wife and I decided to settle our family in Gloucester, I was determined to find work that connected me deeply to the city, in which I could promote Gloucester’s unique history and appeal. In my wildest dreams I couldn’t imagine a more exciting and compelling opportunity than this,” he said.
Schooner Adventure is a floating museum, a renovated 1926 fishing schooner that was one of the last of the Gloucester fishing schooners, known as "Gloucestermen," and famous throughout the world. The Adventure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, designated a National Historic Landmark, and an official project of Save America's Treasures.
Siegel leapt in at a heady time for the museum. Adventure was gearing up for its busy summer season with weekly sails and heavy education rotations for area students and schools. He was up for the challenge, and the summer has whizzed by.
Stuart leads the museum’s overall management, works with the Board and leads the effort to fortify Adventure as an experiential education asset to teach fisheries, maritime history, and the ocean environment.
As part of that, Siegel is focused on integrating the museum into the community in creative ways. He understands the Adventure is a “physically challenging” environment, but Siegel believes Adventure’s future will be strengthened if the museum can widen the spectrum of access to this important experience. He’d like to expose new local people—underrepresented resident populations, like the elderly or those in poverty—to Adventure. He’d also like to develop programs to reconnect those with Gloucester roots, regardless of where they live, back to Gloucester and its history.
“These ideas are all worth exploring,” he said. “Through it all, I’m asking, ‘What is the most organic way we can make this vessel a teaching tool?’ That’s what it’s about.”
Seigel moved to Gloucester during COVID with his wife Emily and children Jonah and Bayla, drawn here by family in Rockport. The pair had been co-directors of an education-focused non-profit inn and event space Ajo, Arizona. Before that, Stuart was a director at Brandeis University Office of High School Programs, where he designed and directed nine residential summer education programs serving hundreds of teens from across the US and the globe.
This week for Siegel, it’s a bit of work and fun, as the 38th Annual Gloucester Schooner Festival kicked off Thursday with 27 schooners (including the Adventure, Ardelle, and the Thomas E. Lannon) and will culminate with a dramatic schooner race on Sunday, September 4. Then, before he knows it, it will be 2023 and Gloucester will be kicking off its year-long “Quadricentennial” (a.k.a., 400th Anniversary) celebration. Siegel said the museum has plans for more sails for the public next year, and expanding the Adventure experience to new folks as well as working with other schooners.
Sounds like fun.