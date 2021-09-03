Nancy (Brettell) Gallant, 66, wife of Andrew Gallant Jr. of Essex, passed away peacefully at Care Dimensions Kaplan House in Danvers on August 22 after her brief battle with cancer.
Nancy was born January 21, 1955 in Melrose to Harry M. and Constance (Budgell) Brettell. She was raised in Melrose and Sudbury and graduated from Lincoln Sudbury High School in the class of 1973. Growing up, Nancy’s family spent summers on Conomo Point and it was her favorite place throughout her life. She met many dear, longtime friends on the Point. While spending time at Conomo and in Essex, she met Andy, the love of her life. She and Andy were married in 1983. Together they made a family home in Essex and shared many weekends on their boat, Scampi, on the back of Crane’s Beach. In more recent years, they traveled to Ft. Myer’s Beach, FL in the winters.
Nancy was known for her hard work and nurturing personality. Whether she was preparing delicious meals for functions at The Essex Room, preparing comfortable rooms at Shea’s Riverside Inn & Motel, welcoming family and the many friends she considered family into her home for family dinners, or creating extravagant feasts on the beach for anyone who happened by, Nancy loved to entertain and care for those around her.
She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Constance Brettell. In addition to her husband Andrew Gallant Jr. of Essex, she is survived by her children Andrew Gallant III and his partner Jimmy Ricaurte of Beverly, Ronny Gallant and his wife Jill of Ipswich, Heather Lemieux and her husband Al of Essex, and a brother Stephen Brettell of Biddeford, ME. Nancy is also survived by two grandsons, Alby and Holden Lemieux, who were the light of her life. She always looked forward to trips to Marini’s and Tendercrop to see the animals and tractors, and to snuggles while watching cartoons with the boys. She loved to teach Alby how to cook and they would “mixy mixy” up all sorts of delicious concoctions. She loved them with all her heart.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her name to a charity of your choice.
And if you find yourself with a glass of pinot grigio or a White Claw (or as she called them, White Clams) in your hand, raise it up in a toast for Nancy.