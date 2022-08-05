The Winthrop Field Committee sent in a couple of pictures from the mowing and baling of Winthrop Field, on Bridge Street in Manchester. Winthrop Field is a 15-acre hay field bounded by Bridge Street (Rte. 127) and Jersey Lane. The field is open for passive recreation 365 days a year.
The annual mowing is being done by Ken Lane of Seaview Farm in Rockport. All work done at Winthrop Field is supervised by the Winthrop Field Committee, an advisory committee to the Select Board. The maintenance of the Field is funded by donations from the Clara Winthrop Charitable Trust that donated the land to the town, and friends of Winthrop Field. Specific projects are funded by the Community Preservation Committee.
The work should be finished this week. No tax dollars are spent on the upkeep of the Field.