Manchester Memorial Elementary School has a group of 5th grade students (36 of them!) who act as Student Ambassadors. They work to reach out beyond just the school community to help those in need. This month, the MMES Student Ambassadors sponsored the first-ever MMES BOOK DRIVE as a way to celebrate Read Across America Week beginning on March 2.
The community was invited to drop off gently used books to benefit a fantastic non-profit organization called MORE THAN WORDS. MORE THAN WORDS is a "nonprofit social enterprise that empowers youth who are in the foster care system, court involved, homeless, or out of school to take charge of their lives by taking charge of a business."
The BOOK DRIVE collected approximately 3,000 books with an average resale value of $7.45...yes, that is over $20,000 worth of books to support at-risk youth and the love of reading! If you would like to support MORE THAN WORDS' mission, visit their website https://mtwyouth.org/ to learn about their bookstores in Waltham and South Boston as well as their Pop-Up Bookstores. You can also find information on how to donate to MORE THAN WORDS and participate in their special events.
Students consolidated boxes of books this week and carried them out to the front of the school early this past Thursday morning for staff from MORE THAN WORDS to pick up and bring to the MORE THAN WORDS distribution center.
For all of those who donated books, MMES and MORE THAN WORDS give a huge thank you! And Congrats to the MMES 5th Grade Student Ambassadors for a very successful Book Drive!