Luca Capotosto, a student at Manchester Essex Regional High School, won first prize for her watercolor painting, “Family Gathering,” in the 28th Annual Sixth District Congressional High School Art Show and competition hosted at Montserrat College of Art for US Congressman Seth Moulton.
Capotosto came in second only to Emma Condon of Lynnfield High School, whose color-pencil drawing, “Superposition,” was named Grand Prize Winner at the inter-high school art competition and will be sent to Washington DC this spring to hand in the capitol building with winners of similar competitions in Congressional districts around the country. A reception to honor the award-winning artists will be held in the capitol in June.
Second prize was Amelia Kirby of Masconomet Regional High School for “Gardner Sunset,” and third prize went to Mia Maclean from Reading Memorial High School, for “Dazed.”
Along with awards from Congressman Seth Moulton, Montserrat has provided all winners with varying levels of scholarships to the school’s summer Pre-College Program. In total, Montserrat awarded $37,500 in scholarship awards for the Summer Pre-College Program which earns students three college credits and is held on Montserrat's campus each July.
Manchester-Essex was also represented with honorable mentions, including Emily Doucette (“Grampy’s Hat”), Alexis Hano (“Eyes of Others”), and Samantha Turner (“Concealing Reality”).
Congressman Moulton was on hand to greet the student artists and view their work.
Montserrat College of Art is a private, residential college of visual art with a mission to focus on the intersection of art, design and technology. Montserrat alumni are employed by some of the country's biggest brands including Disney, Puma, Hasbro and more.
The college also offers year-round classes for youth, teens and adults through its Continuing Education Division, and has four public galleries offering year-round, free, exhibitions and lectures, many open to the public and worth the trip.