The Manchester Essex Regional School District (MERSD) local scholarship application is now available online. From the district’s homepage (www.mersd.org), click on “Select a School” and choose MER High School from the dropdown menu. Next, click on the “Guidance” tab and then “Resources” to find the link to the application at the top of the Resources page. Online submissions will be accepted until the firm deadline of Friday, April 8, 2022. Incomplete and/or late applications will not be considered. All high school seniors residing in Manchester or Essex are eligible to apply. Scholarship decisions for MERHS students are announced at the MERHS Senior Awards and Scholarship Night in late May. Notification policies for non-MERHS students are determined by the sponsors, recipients, and their respective schools. Have questions? Contact Laurie Carlson, MERHS Administrative Assistant, at carlsonl@mersd.org.
