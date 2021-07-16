Introducing Cape Ann residents to small businesses on Cape Ann is the idea behind a Massachusetts grant won this past spring by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the communities of Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Rockport. The Cricket, with Bridge Cape Ann’s Kory Curcuru, will be visiting businesses all over Cape Ann to share why they’re worth a visit this summer. After all, not only does 72 cents of every dollar spent locally stay in the community. But the average local business does business with five other local businesses, so supporting them supercharges our local economy.
We’re starting in Manchester. In the coming weeks, we’ll go to Essex, Glouceter’s Rocky Neck and Bearskin Neck in Rockport. Check out more at Bridge Cape Ann on Facebook or thecricket.com.
Manchester by the Book
Mark Stolle
Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
978-525-2929
It’s a classic, old-time bookstore which sells general used books in every field from children’s books to collectibles. Manchester by the Book has been in the same spot-on Union Street for more than 20 years and loves the educational aspect of working at a bookstore. With every book that comes into the store, knowledge is held with it, said owner Mark Stolle. Mark loves the “treasure-hunt” aspect of finding books to bring into the bookstore and searching for the perfect find, alongside the social aspect of bringing people together who share the love for books. Mark said after being in the community so long, he loves feeling of watching children grow up and return after college with newfound love for books and watching how the style of their books have grown up as well.
Have any local favorite spots on Cape Ann, Mark?
Mark’s local favorites include the Laughing Gull in Manchester for morning coffee, Allies Beach Street Cafe for an afternoon iced coffee. His Cape Ann favorites include the Cape Ann Museum, with its beautiful art and buildings. Additionally, the beautiful landscape and restaurants, like Willow Rest in Gloucester.
MAHRI
Aimee Bode Konevich
Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
978-526-7241
MAHRI has been calling its studio and shop on Beach Street in Manchester home for 52 years. It all started with Aimee’s mother, Mahri, a renounced artist and jewelry designer. Originally based on jewelry, the store has over the years incorporated clothing and home and giftware with the idea of providing curated items that are special, but offer something for everyone, along a wide range of price points. That said, jewelry remains at the center of the store’s experience. Amy describes as wanting MAHRI to have something for everyone, from specialty stuffed animals for children to jewelry for adults. Aimee said she will always carry classic Mahri designs, such as her linked bracelet (which Amy has begun making herself) and the classic MAHRI hoops. From timeless pieces to custom jewelry Mahri has it all. COVID posed a challenge for many retailers, but Aimee describes as being wonderfully supported with the Manchester community and excitedly says that this year has been the most successful in 52 years.
Is there a local story in the store, Aimee?
Local oil landscapes by Susan Ducette are available at MAHRI, featuring Cape Ann landscapes with soft oils which can also be found at Laughing Gull on Summer Street. MAHRI also sells designed from Primlove, a local clothing designer right here in Manchester by the Sea for some exclusive designs. The silk scarves from Manchester line Teyity are also available.
Bravo by the Sea
Beth Gibblee
Sunday-Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m - 9 p.m.
Closed Mondays
Having been in Manchester for four years, Bravo by the Sea began as a fresh idea to bring wood-fire pizza restaurant to a small beach town and it’s become the go-to spot for easy, delicious and friendly food.
Gibblee describes Bravo by the Sea as, “fresh, fast and delicious.” That pretty much says it all. COVID pulled Bravo into a whole new experience. Gibblee said the restaurant incorporated new delicious foods to their menu after the pandemic. Having to shift the bar into a larger kitchen enabled Beth to add more delicious food to the menu from salads to sandwiches. From online ordering and take out to a large outside patio for dining, Bravo by the Sea offers it all. Building a larger dining space this fall, Bravo by the Sea will offer a larger dining area for customers. Also this fall, another location will open on Main Street in Gloucester. Bravo by the Sea can also be enjoyed at Singing Beach at the “Bravo Beach Shack.” Beth describes the ability of good food to bring joy to everyone and bring people together, which is the reason she loves Bravo by the Sea. Beth describes loving Cape Ann due to its tourists which on the way to the beach or their boats stop by to enjoy the woodfire pizza and sandwiches.
Have any local favorite spots on Cape Ann, Beth?
Beth’s favorite thing to do is walk around Magnolia. She loves Jennifer’s Hair Salon, All Purpose Flowers, and loves getting gifts at Arts Abound. Oh yes, and she gets salmon at least once a week at Restaurant 525.
4 Beach Gifts and Goodies
Liz and Erika
Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
https://4beachshop.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
4 Beach is a local gift shop in Manchester by the Sea which has been a family business for 40 years. Opening its doors again in 2017, Liz and Erika felt as though the community was in need of a gift shop. Taking inspiration from Zack's, a local gift shop which was next door previously, the community was in need of a gift shop once more. 4 Beach tries their best to bring in a variety of goods including local finds and artwork from local artists. Artists include Brenda King, who did a beautiful scene of the Essex Marsh, and is one of the local artists who have their art at 4 Beach. Additionally, the Rodeo girls who have handcrafted pearl necklaces for years and are sold at 4 Beach. The shop has a little bit of everything, from home goods to body and bath the shop is divided into categories to help shoppers find what they need efficiently and swiftly.
The Stock Exchange
Lauren
Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
978-526-7569
The Stock Exchange is a consignment store for everyone with clothing, houseware and furniture. The Stock Exchange has been in Manchester by the Sea for 46 years. Lauren found that she was able to use her creativity all day long and that developed a passion for The Stock Exchange. Lauren explains that being part of the community is amazing and that the community has been very supportive especially during the pandemic. Lauren describes The Stock Exchange as everchanging and a creative place for people to come into!
Captain Dusty’s
Lisa Bartlett
Monday-Sunday: Noon - 9 p.m.
Since 1995, Captain Dusty has been a homemade ice-cream shop with scoopable frozen yogurts as well with 30-35 flavors. Including sundaes, frappes and doggy ice cream! Lisa describes this as a happy business, and it is happy for everyone no matter what age. Captain Dusty’s can also be found on both Facebook and Instagram. The most popular flavors at Captain Dusty’s are vanilla ice cream and Mississippi Mud (coffee ice cream with Oreos and fudge) and anything with chocolate chips!