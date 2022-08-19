Last week we kicked off the state’s election season with details on the impact of redistricting on Manchester, which will have a new State Representative after November. This week, we bring you a Q&A with Paul Tucker, who is running for Essex County District Attorney in the Democratic primary race on September 6. Tucker is a native of Salem and was in law enforcement in the Salem City Police Department for 32 years, the last five as Chief of Police. He’s been State Representative for the last eight years.
Q: So, Paul Tucker, you are running for Essex County District Attorney. Tell us about yourself.
A: Well, to start with, my whole adult life has been in public service. For 32 years I served in the Salem Police Department, the majority of that time I ran a Detective Division and in the last five years there as Chief of Police. For the last eight years, I have worked as a State Representative in Boston. Along the way, I secured a law degree and have been active in higher education, serving as a professor at Salem State, at North Shore Community College for 20 years, and at Endicott College for 12 years.
I decided to run when Essex District Attorney John Blodgett announced his retirement. In the end, I believe my experience lines up perfectly with the job of a district attorney, which isn’t simply about securing convictions and incarcerating people. It’s much more. It’s about justice, which frankly in many cases is about keeping people out of the system and trying to get better outcomes for them, which really is about better outcomes for society.
That word “justice” prompts a lot. In the last 18 months we’ve locally seen Black Lives Matter and the “Defund The Police” movements. Didn’t you bring mental health professionals into police cruisers when you were chief in Salem?
Yes. When I took over as police chief in 2009, one of the first things I did was create a unit I called the “Community Impact Unit” in which police officers were backed up by two mental health clinicians. The idea wasn’t to replace the police, but to complement the work that they were doing around de-escalation. Today, that unit has really become the model for lots of police departments, not only in Massachusetts, but throughout New England. I realized that arresting as many people as we can, and incarcerate as many people as we can, is simply not the solution. Frankly I think in the entire country, for decades, has missed the rehabilitation piece. We missed the treatment piece, we missed the education piece and only focused on a punishment-based system.
I think the whole defund the police movement for me as a non-starter. I believe it's about building relationships. It's about working with folks in the community outside the realm of law enforcement. Certainly, law enforcement is part of the job. For instance, during my tenure we took over an abandoned city owned building in Salem and, under the police department guidance and with many partners, we created a community center staffed by police officers, community leaders and recreation leaders. It was one of those successes where we could show we could make a difference.
Here on Cape Anne, one of the consequences of BLM and police reform is state-mandated police training that disproportionately hits communities like Manchester, Essex and Rockport that use seasonal or part time officers. Training costs about $50,000 per officer and it’s a challenge.
The bill you’re referring to is called Police Officer Standards and Training, where we put minimum requirements a police officer had to have before they work the street. On the on the positive side, this is about licensing of police officers. In this state, we licensed barbers, electricians, plumbers, aestheticians … but no licensing for police officers. And in some cases, police officers were being terminated and they were turning up in other communities. And some of those folks should not have had the honor and the privilege to wear the badge. With Police Officer Standards and Training you could be pulled over in any part of the state and see that officer’s name, and look them up. You can see their background, their disciplinary history. It’s a transparent system designed to make sure we have good solid, strong professional men and women in policing.
That said, we do need to find the best way to address those seasonal officers and see if we can help the small towns while also ensuring we still have good robust standards in terms of selection, hiring, training promotion.
As a State Rep, you've been involved with marijuana policy, education, the judiciary, Homeland Security, things like that. Do I have that right?
When I was first elected, I wanted to expose myself to something totally new, so I volunteered for the Education Committee. I ended up on that committee for six years and finished as the vice chair! I led the effort behind the Student Opportunity Act and it's really transformed education. I’ve also served on the Judiciary Committee. I was able to work on criminal justice reform over six years. And Massachusetts has some bragging rights. We're Number One in terms of per capita inmate cost. We have the lowest incarceration rate in the nation. Were also Number One in terms of the lowest gun violence rate in the nation. I was also the statewide co-chair on a special commission on juvenile and adolescent crime. I've been involved in developing prison re-entry programs and done a lot of work on reforming solitary confinement in prisons, which really needs reform.
So as DA? This is a continuation of your career?
It is. I'm in my 22nd year as an attorney, and I have 32 years in law enforcement and eight years at the State House behind me. What I've done, and what I've seen, has really led me to this moment. And I think if we look nationally, there's been a reckoning on racial justice. And there's been a reckoning on making sure that we support good police officers and take officers out of out of the criminal justice system who do not deserve to wear the badge. The District Attorney’s office has a tremendous role here with the use of discretion. On whether somebody is charged or not. On whether someone should be given an opportunity to be diverted from the system. And frankly, I think that I bring good judgment to doing that. The DA has such an incredible pulpit to call these things out and to make good decisions with integrity. One of the things that I would do every day, as District Attorney, is to work to keep not only to restore, but to keep the faith that people have in the system, that it's working for everybody, not just a selective few. And those aren't just slogans. Those aren't just words. That's something I've dedicated my entire professional life to.
I've worked with the DA’s office now in my 32 years as a police officer, I worked on over 1,000 cases as part of the prosecution team from arrest of verdict. There wasn't anything I haven't done. I've seen this firsthand. I've been in every court at every level, I know that I have the experience to do it. I have the vision to do it. I've been an innovator. I did it as a police chief. And I would do it now. I just think now is the time. There's not there's not a minute to waste.
Thank you very much. Now I understand what you mean by “justice” and our readers have learned a little about your background and why you're running for District Attorney in Essex County.
I appreciate it. Thank you for the opportunity.
We edited our Q&A with Paul Tucker for length and readability. To hear the full conversation with Paul Tucker, go to The Cricket’s podcast, “Sidecar,” available on all podcasting platforms.