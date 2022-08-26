Meet Ann-Margaret Ferrante

Dear friends and neighbors,
I am running for re-election in our Democratic Primary on Tuesday, September 6, because I love Cape Ann and I want us to come out of this post COVID era stronger! I am excited about representing Manchester-by-the-Sea and bringing all of Cape Ann into the Fifth Essex District.
Although the communities of Cape Ann are similar in terms of geology, each community is nuanced in its differences. I am proud to represent the communities of Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and, now, Manchester-by-the-Sea as your State Representative.
The challenges of Cape Ann are different than Boston, and the large cities of Lowell, New Bedford, and Springfield. Often, I have said that I am a representative of “fishermen and farmers” and still believe that to be true, remembering the fishing industry in Gloucester and the farms of the surrounding communities.
With a degree in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University, a law degree from Suffolk University and a Master’s in Public Administration from the Kennedy School at Harvard University, I have made it my passion to learn about Cape Ann’s local economy and how to improve it while still understanding the larger issues across the Commonwealth.
Prior to running for State Representative, I practiced law in land use issues. Additionally, as a state representative in previous years I chaired the Community Development and Small Business Committee. In both roles, I became familiar with standards of appropriateness of scale relative to the surrounding neighborhoods.
Currently, I serve as the Vice-Chair of House Committee of Ways in Means. You may be aware that the Committee on Ways and Means is often referred to as the “most powerful” committee on Beacon Hill because it manages the purse strings of the Commonwealth and well as reviewing most policy changes.
As the Vice-Chair of Ways and Means, I worked on important legislation such as the Climate Change and Climate Roadmap Bills and the Student Opportunity Act increasing education funding by more than a billion dollars and doing the same with Early Education and Childcare.
Therefore, in my role as the vice-chair of Ways and Means, I have given Cape Ann a large voice in legislation that is passed and money that is spent.
Some examples of funding that I have worked with Representative Jamie Belsito or Representative Brad Hill on for Manchester-by-the-sea includes funding to:
- Dredge Manchester Harbor
- the Open Door to help increase food security
- the Manchester-Essex Regional School Field
- the “Manchester-by-the-Sea’s “Confronting the Challenges of Climate Change Project with Essex, Gloucester, and Rockport
- the feasibility study for a combined regional wastewater treatment plant for Essex, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport
- the Cape Ann Works program, administered by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to match students with jobs in Cape Ann Communities
Now as we face economic challenges in this post-COVID era, I will continue to work tirelessly as your State Representative to ensure that Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea receive our fair share of state aid and assistance.
In my position as the Vice-Chair of Ways and Means, I will continue to make our district’s priorities my priorities. Together, we will strengthen Cape Ann, the Commonwealth, and our economy.
There is more work to do, such as protecting Women’s Reproductive Rights, passing Commonsense Gun Legislation, taking further steps to address Climate Change, investing in transportation and fixing the MBTA. But I need your support to do this.
I look forward to working with your Board of Selectman, including Board Chair, Becky Jacques, and Town Administrator Greg Federspiel.
Thank you for your continued support and the opportunity to represent YOU in the Massachusetts House of Representatives! It is an honor to serve you and I ask for your vote on September 6.