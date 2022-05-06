The Manchester Essex Conservation Trust has been holding a series of May hikes. The next one is this weekend. Check it out.
Sunday, May 8, 2 - 4 pm
Circumnavigate Gravelly Pond - Manchester's Water Supply with Jeff Cochand
Gravelly Pond presently supplies 60 percent of Manchester’s water (the Lincoln Street Well provides the remaining 40 percent). Jeff Cochand, Manchester resident and MECT trustee, will host a hike in the beautiful woods surrounding Gravelly Pond. Park along Upper Pine Street past the Transfer Station, approximately 1/4 mile beyond Manchester’s water treatment plant.
Sunday, May 15, 2 pm - 4 pm
The Amazing History of Stone Structures with Mary and James Gage
Authors Mary and James Gage have been researching stone structures in the Northeast for the past 30 years and are authorities on the subject. The mother and son team have appeared on WCVB’s Chronicle and on the Discovery Channel, sharing knowledge of historic agricultural farm structures, Native American ritual stone structures, and early stone quarrying technology and methods. On this hike they will share the secrets of stone structures on Cape Ann. This hike will take place at Annisquam Woods and will be less than a mile.
Sunday, May 22, 2 - 4 pm
Powder House Hill, Manchester
Manchester resident Anita Brewer early this year wrote a comprehensive two-part series for The Cricket on the history of the 1893 historic standpipe at Powder House Hill, which was part of Manchester’s first public water system. Brewer will be joined by MECT’s Olga Hayes and Francie Caudill to discover Powder House Hill, a conservation area that is beautiful, central to Manchester and easily overlooked. Park along School St and enter the woods behind the Boy Scout House at 74 School St., Manchester.
