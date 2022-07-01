Everything is coming up in Manchester Essex.
At least, that’s the case when it comes to spring sports. After the entire spring season was cancelled in 2020 due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and then a truncated season in 2021, it was a return to familiarity in 2022 for the Manchester Essex sports teams this spring.
Just take a look at the list below to get an idea:
Baseball: Beat Seekonk in the Div. 4 State Finals
Girls Lacrosse: Advanced to the Div. 4 State Finals before falling to Dover Sherborn in a close contest.
Boys Lacrosse: Advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the tournament; Head coach Jon Siderewicz selected as Cape Ann League Baker Coach of the Year.
Girls Tennis: Made it to the Final Four with a young team before losing to Wareham in the semis.
Boys Tennis: Advanced to the Elite Eight thanks to a freshman sensation and an otherwise senior-heavy team.
The Hornets also saw success on the field, court, track and in the classroom during the fall and winter seasons as well.
After digesting this bit of info, is it any surprise that the MERHS Athletic Department was the recipient for the 2021-22 Cape Ann League Hyland Award for the Baker Division this year?
“Winning the CAL Hyland Award for the Baker Division is a tremendous accomplishment,” says Manchester Essex Athletic Director Cameron Molinare. “The Cape Ann League is home to many of the top schools in the state, so we are very proud and honored to receive this award.”
Named after former Manchester athletic director and local sports icon Joseph M. Hyland, the award recognizes schools for excellence in athletics, academics, sportsmanship, and contributions to the community. It’s now the fourth year in a row that Manchester Essex has taken home this particular trophy; the MERHS Athletic Department first took home the award in 2011.
“Our Athletic Department views athletics as an extension of the classroom to support the academic mission of MERSD,” explains Molinare. “Through sport, we strive to teach our student-athletes life lessons and skills to help prepare them for the future. Winning the CAL Hyland Award validates all of the hard work and effort our student-athletes put in on a daily basis to achieve high levels of success athletically and academically while also finding time to give back to the community.
Molinare adds: “We are so proud of everything our student-athletes were able to accomplish this year including but not limited to: Four CAL Baker Championship titles, one CAC Championship title, three CAL Baker Sportsmanship awards, four Final Four state tournament appearances, four finalists in the state tournament, one individual State Champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, and one team State Championship title. It truly was an incredible year across the board for MERHS Athletics and winning the CAL Hyland Award makes it all the more special.”