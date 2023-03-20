At the Select Board meeting March 6, Officer Jennifer Gilson was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. A brief ceremony was held with family, friends, and other department members as she was sworn in by the Town Clerk, and was pinned by her father. The department, town officials and the community wished her all the best in her new role, and heartfelt congratulations as the department’s first female Sergeant.
Success in the Manchester Police Dept. is a family affair for the Gilsons. In January, Jennifer Gilson's father, retired Sergeant Alan Gilson, was honored at Manchester Town Hall for his 50 years of service. He remains the longest-serving officer in the Manchester Police Department’s 127-year history.
(Courtesy Photo)