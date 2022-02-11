Hearthside Book Group
On Tuesday, March 1 at 4 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss the novel This Is Happiness by Niall Williams. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 to register for this book group meeting. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk, and you can use the library's curbside pickup or home delivery service to get a copy.
Black History Month Movie /
March meet with the Filmmaker
On March 22, 6:30 p.m. we will have a special zoom program with filmmaker Craig Dudnick discussing his film, Evanston's Living History. This film is available to watch for free on the library Kanopy service, if able, please watch prior to the filmmaker's discussion of the Evanston' events and history. It is the story of a community’s struggle for justice; with roots extending to the town of Abbeville, South Carolina and the horrific lynching of one of its prominent citizens, Anthony Crawford. Follow the lives of Crawford's descendants and their allies as the fight for the passage of United States Senate Resolution 39, which apologized for the failure of the Senate to enact anti-lynching legislation. Learn about Evanston’s greatest generation, and their courageous fight to free Evanston from the bondage of racial discrimination.
Both Evanston and Dudnick's other film, Alice's Ordinary People, presented at the library years ago, are available in our Non-Fiction DVD section as well. Register with scollins@manchesterpl.org for the zoom link.
Diversity Matters Book Group
On Tuesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. the Diversity Matters Book Group will be meeting to discuss of W.E. Dubois' The Souls of Black Folk which are available at the circulation desk now. New participants for reading and discussion are always welcome. Register with scollins@manchesterpl.org for the zoom link.
From the Teen Loft:
Crafts in a Bag
Teens and Tweens: Pick up a DIY craft bag at the library today. And grab a graphic novel while you’re at it—lots of new material on the shelves!
Teen Writers Workshop
Date change for TWW in February: This month, we’ll be meeting on 2/18, 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. Newcomers welcome! Sign up today if you are in Grades 7-12 and like to have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, to hear what other people are writing, and to share some of your own stuff (always optional!). To register, call the library, (978) 526-7711, or emailmblack@manchesterpl.org.
Seeking Volunteer Knitting Guru
Are you a happy knitter with a little extra time? Do you enjoy hanging out with teenagers? The library is looking eagerly forward to hosting (when small group gatherings are possible) a weekly or bi-weekly teen knitting group. If you’d be interested in volunteering to lead such a group, please contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org or by calling the library, (978) 526-7711.
From the Children’s Room:
New Winter StoryWalk® on the Library Lawn
Bundle up and take a stroll around the Library Lawn while reading two charming seasonal stories by Wong Herbert Yee: Tracks in the Snow and Mouse and Mole Secret Valentine
Stories & Songs for Little Ones: On ZOOM* with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays @ 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on ZOOM with Ms Carol.
*Please call or email to receive your ZOOM Registration Link: 978-526-7711 OR cbender@manchesterpl.org
PJ Story Time Videos
It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. For ages 3+
New videos posted every Thursday, but you can join the fun when the time is right for you!
YouTube video links will be posted on Manchester by the Sea Public Library Event Calendar https://www.manchesterpl.org/children-kid-events/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/manchesterbytheseapl/
Friends of the Library Book Donations Drive
Start your spring cleaning early this year! On February 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. the Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly book drive near the Children’s Room side entrance of the library on Church St to get ready for their summer book sale! Can’t make it this month? These are the following collection dates: March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18, and July 16. Please bring your books in bags and boxes no bigger than beer cases. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interests such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sports, games and more!
Asteroids, Comets and Near-Earth Objects Online Presentation
On Friday, February 18 at 11 a.m. join NASA Solar Ambassador Regina Conrad as she gives an in-depth online Zoom presentation on the asteroids, comets, and natural debris floating in space and the effects they have on Earth. She will also discuss what NASA is doing to study them, specifically the NASA missions Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE). To register for this program please go to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Libby Digital Lending Service Online Tutorial
On Thursday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. join Manchester Library’s adult services librarian Rachael Meneades as she gives an online tutorial on how to get started with borrowing items through the Libby app for both new and experienced users! Libby is a free app that offers access to eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines onto your mobile device for registered Manchester Library users. Libby will eventually be replacing OverDrive as the primary way for users to access and borrow items from their digital library, so get a head start now in learning how to use this app! To register for this program please go to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org/events.