Green Hacks, Swaps & Tips
Monday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Unpacked Living of Beverly will be with us as Sabrina Auclair shares some of the ideas for zero waste.
Recycled Art
Wednesday, September 29 from 3-4 p.m. on the library lawn, give Mother Nature and Weather their inspirational due as we create are for all ages.
F.E.E.D
Sunday, September 26 at 1 p.m. join Families Exploring Equity and Diversity in Masconomo Park. Families and children ages 4-8 are invited.
Friends of the Library Apron and Chilly Bag Sale
Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. during the 375th Anniversary Parade on the library’s front lawn. Both items cost $15 each and are payable by cash or check.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, October 5 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson.
State of the Coast
Wednesday, September 29 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Zoom join The Trustees of Reservations to hear from the lead author of the annual “State of the Coast” report. The inaugural State of the Coast report detail many of the coastal challenges being faced by 13 coastal zone communities on the North Shore, as well as potential adaptation methods for the future. Join the discussion to ask questions, and see the latest modeling and data forecasts for local communities in the coming years.
Harvard Art Museum
The Harvard Art Museum joins several museums in Boston and the North Shore that are reopening to the public and offering timed ticket reservations for discounted library passes. Go to the library’s website to view the participating museums.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, October 12, from 5-6 p.m. we will discuss, Caste, by Isabel Wilkinson. Copies of the book are coming in.
Hand Weave a Mug
Saturday, October 2 from 1-3 p.m. ages 12 and up, join Penny Boling on the library lawn where you can follow along with a wood hand loom and some yarn and learn how to create a colorful woven mug rug. If there is rain the program will be moved inside, where masks are required.
International Dot Day
Read The Dot, by Peter Reynolds then celebrate your own creative impulse with community crafting opportunities and a Take and Make Craft.
Library Hours
Starting Tuesday, September 7 regular library hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Saturday, September 11 the library will open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Music on the Library Lawn
Monday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. (rain date: Monday, September 27) Teresa Coelho returns with musical fun for birth through age 5 with caregivers.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Starting Wednesday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol. For our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
College Application Essays
Join educator and writing coach Marci Darling for three free sessions on September 22, September 29 and October 6 on Zoom.