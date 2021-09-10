Harvard Art Museum
Starting Friday, September 4, the Harvard Art Museum joins several museums in Boston and the North Shore that are reopening to the public and offering timed ticket reservations for discounted library passes. Go to the library’s website to view the participating museums.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, September 14, from 5-6 p.m. we will discuss, Stony the Road, by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. books are available now at the front desk.
Tuesday, October 12, from 5-6 p.m. we will discuss, Caste, by Isabel Wilkinson. Copies of the book are coming in.
International Dot Day
Read The Dot, by Peter Reynolds then celebrate your own creative impulse with community crafting opportunities and a Take and Make Craft.
All About Vehicles
Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m. on the Library Lawn for our first Seaside Saturday where we will share vehicle-themed songs and stories. We will then walk to the town parking lot
10:30 a.m. to noon Touch-a-Truck and Bike Rodeo. Kids can explore real vehicles that Manchester Fire, Police and Public Works use in our town. Bring your bike and helmet to participate in a Bike Safety Session from 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Library Hours
Starting Tuesday, September 7 regular library hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Saturday, September 11 the library will open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Music on the Library Lawn
Monday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. (rain date: Monday, September 27) Teresa Coelho returns with musical fun for birth through age 5 with caregivers.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Starting Wednesday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol. For our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
College Application Essays
Join educator and writing coach Marci Darling for three free sessions on September 22, September 29 and October 6 on Zoom.