All About Vehicles
Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m. on the Library Lawn for our first Seaside Saturday where we will share vehicle-themed songs and stories. We will then walk to the town parking lot
10:30 a.m. to noon Touch-a-Truck and Bike Rodeo. Kids can explore real vehicles that Manchester Fire, Police and Public Works use in our town. Bring your bike and helmet to participate in a Bike Safety Session from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.
Labor Day Holiday
The Library will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Library Hours
Starting Tuesday, September 7 regular library hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Saturday, September 11 the library will open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, September 7 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low-heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Music on the Library Lawn
Monday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. (rain date: Monday, September 27) Teresa Coelho returns with musical fun for birth through age 5 with caregivers.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Starting Wednesday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol. For our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
College Application Essays
Join educator and writing coach Marci Darling for three free sessions on September 22, September 29 and October 6 on Zoom.