Coastal Windows & Exteriors is proudly carrying on its Freedom from Want tradition by donating 25 turkeys and 25 Thanksgiving food bags to local North Shore residents in need. This campaign is inspired by Norman Rockwell’s ‘Freedom from Want’, supporting the company’s ongoing mission to give back to the community.
Recent GBCC Family Business of the Year, Minuteman 2022 Honoree Partners with Henry’s Market, Beverly Bootstraps and the Open-Door Pantry for Donations
“We deeply appreciate the trust that so many North Shore homeowners have placed in us to protect and secure their most important investment, their homes,” says Vanderbilt. “In response to that trust, we’ve made it part of our mission to give back to the communities we serve in whatever way possible. This Thanksgiving, we’re doing so on behalf of our current November customers, which makes the gesture even more fulfilling.”
The 25 Thanksgiving food bags are donated to Beverly Bootstraps. Each of the 25 food bags includes staple items that families can use for their Thanksgiving Day meal. Henry’s Market generously donated the insulated bags for this initiative. Beverly Bootstraps provides critical resources to families and individuals so they may achieve self-sufficiency.
"Coastal Windows has been supporting Beverly Bootstraps for so many years. We are grateful for their contribution of Fixin's for the Feast,” said Sue Gabriel, Executive Director Beverly Bootstraps. Their efforts will make so many families happy on Thanksgiving."
The Thanksgiving turkeys are purchased from Henry’s Market by Coastal Windows & Exteriors and donated to The Open Door. The mission of The Open Door is to alleviate the impact of hunger in our community, using practical strategies to connect people to good food, to advocate on behalf of those in need, and to engage others in the work of building food security.
“Henry's Market is excited to once again have the opportunity to partner up this holiday season with our good friends at Coastal Windows & Exteriors,” says Mike Halle, Operations Manager at Henry’s Market. The challenges brought forth by the increased cost of living have caused a dramatic increase in food insecurity throughout the North Shore. Stephanie and her team make it a priority to creatively find ways to assist people in need, and we’re proudly here to help lend support in that noble cause.”
Inspired by the famous Norman Rockwell’s Freedom From Want we recreated an image with our Coastal Family with the focus on feeding those in need this Thanksgiving. Give Thanks - Give Back. The turkeys are tagged with the donor’s name on behalf of Coastal’s November customers and the fixin’ bags are adorned with the Rockwell themed flyer. Thanksgiving meal donations came to a total of 800 pounds for this initiative.
The Four Freedoms were initially articulated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt with the Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want and Freedom from Fear. Freedom from Want means to be in a situation where no one should have to worry about basic needs and comfort in life, ranging from a roof over your head and ability to afford energy bills to a hot Thanksgiving Day turkey dinner on your table.
"The turkeys generously donated by Coastal Windows & Exteriors will be the star of the Thanksgiving table for many local families this year,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. "Their annual tradition of donating turkeys demonstrates the power of a community coming together to make sure there is ‘freedom from want’ at the holidays.”