Q: How do I get my business listed?

A: The search directory contains business listings across the region. However, we feature local businesses, and you can add your own to the list. It's free!

Q: How can I get listed at the top of the results?

A: We showcase our print advertisers and local businesses towards the top of the search results. We also have cool new features coming soon. Give us a call if you are interested in expanding your presence in our Cape Ann "Digital" Community. (978) 526-7171

