Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
Essex ConComm
Tuesday, April 19
7:30 p.m.
MBTS ZBA
Wednesday, April 20
7 p.m.
Essex Planning Board
Wednesday, April 20
7 p.m.
MBTS Affordable Housing Trust
& MBTS Housing Authority
Thursday, April 21
5:30 p.m.