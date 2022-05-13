Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
MBTS ZBA - Site Visit
Monday, May 16
5:30 p.m.
MBTS Town Election
Tuesday, May 17
7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
@MMES
MBTS Bicycle & Pedestrian Comm
Wednesday, May 18
7 p.m.
MERSD
School Committee
Wednesday, May 17
6 - 8 p.m.
Essex Planning Board
Wednesday, May 18
7 p.m.
Essex FinCom
Wednesday, May 18
7 p.m.
MBTS ZBA
Wednesday, May 18
7 p.m.