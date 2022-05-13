Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public.  Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex

All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com

MBTS ZBA - Site Visit

Monday, May 16

5:30 p.m.

MBTS Town Election

Tuesday, May 17

7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

@MMES

MBTS Bicycle & Pedestrian Comm

Wednesday, May 18

7 p.m.

MERSD

School Committee

Wednesday, May 17

6 - 8 p.m.

Essex Planning Board

Wednesday, May 18

7 p.m.

Essex FinCom

Wednesday, May 18

7 p.m.

MBTS ZBA

Wednesday, May 18

7 p.m.

