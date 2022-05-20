Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
Essex BOS
Monday, May 23
6 p.m.
Essex ConCom
Tuesday, May 24
7:30 p.m.
MBTS ZBA - 40B
Wednesday, May 25
7 p.m.
Essex Board of Health
Thursday, May 26
7 p.m.