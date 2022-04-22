Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
MERSD
SC Meeting - @ Town Meeting MMES
Monday, Apr. 25
5:30 p.m.
Essex BOS
Monday, April 25
6 p.m.
MBTS FinComm
Monday, April 25
6:50 p.m.
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING
Monday, April 25
7 p.m.
@Memorial Elementary School
MBTS ZBA - 40B
Wednesday, April 27
7 p.m.
Essex Board of Health
Thursday, April 28
7 p.m.