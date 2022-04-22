 Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public.  Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex

All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com

MERSD

SC Meeting - @ Town Meeting MMES

Monday, Apr. 25

5:30 p.m.

Essex BOS

Monday, April 25

6 p.m.

MBTS FinComm

Monday, April 25

6:50 p.m.

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

Monday, April 25

7 p.m.

@Memorial Elementary School

MBTS ZBA - 40B

Wednesday, April 27

7 p.m.

Essex Board of Health

Thursday, April 28

7 p.m.

