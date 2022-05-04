On May 17, Manchester voters will consider a slate of candidates who have stepped up to be considered to serve on town boards and committees. Two of them—the Select Board and the ME School District Committee—are contested races.
This week we meet the three candidates running for two open seats on the Select Board—Eric Bradford, Kristen McLaughlin, Anna Lin Mitchell, Erica Spencer, and Nadia Wetzler.
All candidates have written thoughtful introductions to voters this week, and they’re worth reading.