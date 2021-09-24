When Hurricane Ida blew into town, she had the Manchester Public Library in her sights. Soaking rain again penetrated the library basement, further limiting storage space and making it impossible for the library to accept book donations at this time. Moreover, the damage to stored books meant there would be no book fair this year. This not only disappointed bibliophiles near and far but meant the loss of a major source of funding for the Friends of the Manchester Public Library.
In an effort to raise funds that otherwise would have come from the book fair, the Friends of the Library are selling two wonderful items that are both useful and will demonstrate your support of the library. The first of these is a khaki apron with “Friends of the Manchester Public Library” embroidered on the front in dark blue. Neck and waist ties are adjustable, and the apron has two handy pockets in front. These were so popular that they sold out when offered for sale at the arts fair. As with many items during this time of pandemic, shipping of new orders has been delayed. Those who have already purchased aprons will be contacted as soon as shipping dates are confirmed. If you’d like to order one or more of these aprons, drop a note to the Friends of the Manchester Public Library, c/o Manchester Public Library, 15 Union Street, Manchester, MA 01944. Be sure to include your name, contact information and the number of aprons you would like. They are $15 each, and we’ll collect payment from you upon delivery. And do think ahead! These make wonderful gifts for the painter, cook, potter or just plain messy (but beloved) person in your life!
Second, but no less useful, are the neon green and black insulated “chilly bags” emblazoned with the same Friends logo. These are roomy enough for a hearty lunch, several bottles of water, sports drinks and so on. The adjustable strap makes the chilly bags adaptable for use as a shoulder bag, cross-body bag, or fanny pack. The cost is $15 each. And again, think about upcoming holidays and other events. Chilly bags make great gifts!
Aprons and bags will be available for purchase or order on the library grounds during Saturday’s town-wide parade from 1:30-3:00 p.m.. See you there! (P.S., the Friends are always accepting donations). Many thanks!
Friends Of Manchester Library