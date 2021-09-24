MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

8:16 a.m.  Lincoln St., assisted with school traffic, completed.

1:21 p.m.  Lincoln St., juvenile ran away from the Memorial School, located.

3:57 p.m.  Desmond Ave., general illness, transported to hospital.

5:39 p.m.  School St., dog barking all day long, negative findings.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

1:35 a.m.  School St., defective equipment and inspection violation, verbal warning.

10:18 a.m.  Arbella St., parking enforcement by high school, vehicles moved.

11:49 a.m.  Ocean St., lost dog, reunited with owner.

3:00 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

10:30 a.m.  Harbor, sail torn by fishing hook, logged.

12:14 p.m.  School St., assist gas company, complete.

3:12 p.m.  Pine St., bundle of netting in the roadway, removed.

3:45 p.m.  Summer St., mental health well being check, transported to hospital.

4:25 p.m.  Route 128NB ramp, 2 car motor vehicle accident, no personal injuries, motor vehicles towed,

                    One operator cited.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

12:34 a.m.  Raymond St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

10:12 a.m.  School St., speeding, written warning.

4:42 p.m.  The Plains St., lost watch, information taken.

6:41 p.m.  Pleasant St., defective equipment, taillight, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

6:30 a.m.  Pleasant Grove Cemetery, loose dog found and put into holding.

7:27 a.m.  Beach St., disabled motor vehicle off to side of road, car parked legally.

12:12 p.m.  Church St., motor vehicle hit fence pole, logged.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

1:39 a.m.  Lincoln St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

8:03 p.m.  Pinewood Rd., 70 y/o female unconscious, transported to hospital.

9:07 p.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

11:45 p.m.  Beach St., lost Iphone, logged.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

12:52 a.m.  Central St., marked lanes violation, expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.

7:02 a.m.  Bridge St., commercial fire alarm activation, faulty system.

10:02 a.m.  School St., possible popped achilles, transported to hospital.

11:59 a.m.  Vine St., ongoing neighbor dispute, clear.

3:01 p.m.  Central St., concern over dog issue at White Beach, logged.