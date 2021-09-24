MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
8:16 a.m. Lincoln St., assisted with school traffic, completed.
1:21 p.m. Lincoln St., juvenile ran away from the Memorial School, located.
3:57 p.m. Desmond Ave., general illness, transported to hospital.
5:39 p.m. School St., dog barking all day long, negative findings.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
1:35 a.m. School St., defective equipment and inspection violation, verbal warning.
10:18 a.m. Arbella St., parking enforcement by high school, vehicles moved.
11:49 a.m. Ocean St., lost dog, reunited with owner.
3:00 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
10:30 a.m. Harbor, sail torn by fishing hook, logged.
12:14 p.m. School St., assist gas company, complete.
3:12 p.m. Pine St., bundle of netting in the roadway, removed.
3:45 p.m. Summer St., mental health well being check, transported to hospital.
4:25 p.m. Route 128NB ramp, 2 car motor vehicle accident, no personal injuries, motor vehicles towed,
One operator cited.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
12:34 a.m. Raymond St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
10:12 a.m. School St., speeding, written warning.
4:42 p.m. The Plains St., lost watch, information taken.
6:41 p.m. Pleasant St., defective equipment, taillight, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
6:30 a.m. Pleasant Grove Cemetery, loose dog found and put into holding.
7:27 a.m. Beach St., disabled motor vehicle off to side of road, car parked legally.
12:12 p.m. Church St., motor vehicle hit fence pole, logged.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
1:39 a.m. Lincoln St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
8:03 p.m. Pinewood Rd., 70 y/o female unconscious, transported to hospital.
9:07 p.m. Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
11:45 p.m. Beach St., lost Iphone, logged.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
12:52 a.m. Central St., marked lanes violation, expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.
7:02 a.m. Bridge St., commercial fire alarm activation, faulty system.
10:02 a.m. School St., possible popped achilles, transported to hospital.
11:59 a.m. Vine St., ongoing neighbor dispute, clear.
3:01 p.m. Central St., concern over dog issue at White Beach, logged.