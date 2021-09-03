MONDAY, AUGUST 23
9:28 a.m. Overledge Rd., bag of trash left on doorstep, information taken.
11:03 a.m. Bennett St., smoke alarm activation, alarms set off by humidity.
5:15 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
9:14 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24
2:55 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., medical alert alarm, transported to the hospital.
10:16 a.m. Masconomo St., accidental 911 call, no emergency.
12:44 p.m. Beach St., cars parked on street, owners told to move cars.
9:47 p.m. Beach St., kids yelling obscenities, left area before officers arrived.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
6:56 a.m. Bridge St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
1:58 p.m. Old Neck Rd., complaint of bus and cars parked on street, 2 vehicles tagged.
3:39 p.m. Summer St., low hanging branch, Mass DOT notified.
7:47 p.m. Beach St., found credit card, placed in lost and found.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
8:54 a.m. Ashland Ave., kayak on dock, harbormaster notified.
3:38 p.m. Route 128SB, possible disabled vehicle, tire change.
8:27 p.m. Lincoln St., suspicious package left on doorstep, removed.
9:36 p.m. Ocean St., motor vehicle blaring music, sent on way.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
5:40 a.m. Atwater Ave., alarm activation, confirmed employee onsite.
12:19 p.m. Summer St., large dead bird on sidewalk, Animal Control Officer removed bird.
6:58 p.m. Town lot, boat trailer parked in town lot, ticket issued.
11:19 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
9:53 a.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, completed.
2:48 p.m. Washington St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
5:30 p.m. Beach St., parking enforcement, 2 citations issued.
8:30 p.m. Newport Park, speeding violation, written warning.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
11:54 a.m. Beach St., park and walk Masconomo Park, completed.
12:04 p.m. Central St., drug drop off, completed.
8:20 p.m. Old Neck Rd., back injury, unable to move, transported to hospital.
8:55 p.m. Summer St., out of gas, assisted to roadside, awaiting tow.