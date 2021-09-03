MONDAY, AUGUST 23

9:28 a.m.  Overledge Rd., bag of trash left on doorstep, information taken.

11:03 a.m.  Bennett St., smoke alarm activation, alarms set off by humidity.

5:15 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

9:14 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

2:55 a.m.  Hickory Hill Rd., medical alert alarm, transported to the hospital.

10:16 a.m.  Masconomo St., accidental 911 call, no emergency.

12:44 p.m.  Beach St., cars parked on street, owners told to move cars.

9:47 p.m.  Beach St., kids yelling obscenities, left area before officers arrived.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

6:56 a.m.  Bridge St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

1:58 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., complaint of bus and cars parked on street, 2 vehicles tagged.

3:39 p.m.  Summer St., low hanging branch, Mass DOT notified.

7:47 p.m.  Beach St., found credit card, placed in lost and found.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

8:54 a.m.  Ashland Ave., kayak on dock, harbormaster notified.

3:38 p.m.  Route 128SB, possible disabled vehicle, tire change.

8:27 p.m.  Lincoln St., suspicious package left on doorstep, removed.

9:36 p.m.  Ocean St., motor vehicle blaring music, sent on way.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

5:40 a.m.  Atwater Ave., alarm activation, confirmed employee onsite.

12:19 p.m.  Summer St., large dead bird on sidewalk, Animal Control Officer removed bird.

6:58 p.m.  Town lot, boat trailer parked in town lot, ticket issued.

11:19 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

9:53 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, completed.

2:48 p.m.  Washington St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

5:30 p.m.  Beach St., parking enforcement, 2 citations issued.

8:30 p.m.  Newport Park, speeding violation, written warning.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

11:54 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk Masconomo Park, completed.

12:04 p.m.  Central St., drug drop off, completed.

8:20 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., back injury, unable to move, transported to hospital.

8:55 p.m.  Summer St., out of gas, assisted to roadside, awaiting tow.