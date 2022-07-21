Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

SUNDAY, JULY 10

5:40 a.m.  School St., loud music complaint, owner to be notified.

2:14 p.m.  Putnam Court, report of missing dog, Animal Control Officer notified.

2:42 p.m.  The Plains St., residential lock out, assisted.

8:44 p.m.  Powder House Lane, extinguish outdoor fire, complete.

MONDAY, JULY 11

12:00 a.m.   Powder House Lane, issue with neighbor, see report.

9:42 a.m.  Lincoln St., alarm sounding, unable to reset, company notified.

10:29 a.m.  Summer St., injured duck, Animal Control Officer to handle.

2:19 p.m.  Raymond St., motor vehicle lock- out, assisted.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

9:46 a.m.  Harbor St., loose dog barking at walkers, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:42 a.m.  Old Neck Rd., hit and run, mirror damage, report to follow.

3:32 p.m.  DPW Dump Station, brush fire, knocked down.

10:07 p.m.  Union St., speeding and stop sign violation, citation issued.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

4:10 a.m.  Route 128SB, car vs. deer, car towed.

7:52 a.m.  Woodholm Rd., dead fox in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.

2:23 p.m.  Church St., commercial burglary alarm, all in order.

6:37 p.m.  Beach St., community policing, concert in the park.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

7:21 a.m.  Raymond St., outside shed motion, exterior secure.

10:59 a.m.  Summer St., residential fire alarm, accidental activation.

1:46 p.m.  Masconomo St., possible rabid raccoon, Animal Control Officer notified.

5:07 p.m.  Old Essex Rd, Covid positive, fever, diabetic, request for medical transport, transported.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

9:34 a.m.  Pleasant St., ring removal, complete.

1:30 p.m.  Vine St., fire alarm activation, no emergency.

6:04 p.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

9:31 p.m.  Beach St., group harassing passersby, negative findings.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

1:09 a.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, written warning issued.

8:47 p.m.  Bridge St., fall and bleeding, treated, refusal for medical transport.

10:51 p.m.  Boardman Ave., large group of youths on train tracks, negative findings.

