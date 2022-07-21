SUNDAY, JULY 10
5:40 a.m. School St., loud music complaint, owner to be notified.
2:14 p.m. Putnam Court, report of missing dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
2:42 p.m. The Plains St., residential lock out, assisted.
8:44 p.m. Powder House Lane, extinguish outdoor fire, complete.
MONDAY, JULY 11
12:00 a.m. Powder House Lane, issue with neighbor, see report.
9:42 a.m. Lincoln St., alarm sounding, unable to reset, company notified.
10:29 a.m. Summer St., injured duck, Animal Control Officer to handle.
2:19 p.m. Raymond St., motor vehicle lock- out, assisted.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
9:46 a.m. Harbor St., loose dog barking at walkers, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:42 a.m. Old Neck Rd., hit and run, mirror damage, report to follow.
3:32 p.m. DPW Dump Station, brush fire, knocked down.
10:07 p.m. Union St., speeding and stop sign violation, citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
4:10 a.m. Route 128SB, car vs. deer, car towed.
7:52 a.m. Woodholm Rd., dead fox in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.
2:23 p.m. Church St., commercial burglary alarm, all in order.
6:37 p.m. Beach St., community policing, concert in the park.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
7:21 a.m. Raymond St., outside shed motion, exterior secure.
10:59 a.m. Summer St., residential fire alarm, accidental activation.
1:46 p.m. Masconomo St., possible rabid raccoon, Animal Control Officer notified.
5:07 p.m. Old Essex Rd, Covid positive, fever, diabetic, request for medical transport, transported.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
9:34 a.m. Pleasant St., ring removal, complete.
1:30 p.m. Vine St., fire alarm activation, no emergency.
6:04 p.m. Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
9:31 p.m. Beach St., group harassing passersby, negative findings.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
1:09 a.m. Summer St., speeding violation, written warning issued.
8:47 p.m. Bridge St., fall and bleeding, treated, refusal for medical transport.
10:51 p.m. Boardman Ave., large group of youths on train tracks, negative findings.