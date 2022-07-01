SUNDAY, JUNE 19
11:58 a.m. Washington St., injured cat, transported to Woburn vet.
7:40 a.m. Bridge St., injured, sick rabbit, DPW notified.
8:42 a.m. Powder House Lane, commercial fire alarm, accidental activation.
10:59 p.m. Masconomo St., fall downstairs, transported to hospital.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
8:49 a.m. Pleasant St., diabetic issue, transported to hospital.
2:53 p.m. Lincoln St., commercial burglar alarm, all in order.
4:49 p.m. Bridge St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.
5:43 p.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
1:36 a.m. Beach St., snack bar motion alarm, building secure.
7:53 a.m. Summer St., ongoing property line dispute, logged.
4:58 p.m. Pine St., speeding and no license in possession, written warning.
9:24 p.m. Windemere Park, chest pain, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
6:36 a.m. Ocean St., car hit deer, negative findings.
10:09 a.m. Summer St., possible deceased deer in marsh, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:51 p.m. Magnolia Ave., dead fox in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.
8:49 p.m. School St., defective equipment and speeding violation, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
7:41 a.m. Gloucester, mutual aid ladder truck, complete.
8:57 a.m. Moses Hill Rd., report of past hit and run, report to follow.
6:04 p.m. Desmond Ave., motor vehicle parked in front of house, no basis for complaint.
6:54 p.m. Smiths Point Rd., loose dog, transported to station, owner picked dog up.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
8:26 a.m. Summer St., dead deer, DPW notified.
12:21 p.m. Pipeline Rd., unconscious biker, transported to hospital.
6:07 p.m. Arbella St., high blood pressure, headaches, transported to hospital.
7:03 p.m. School St., woman fell, unconscious, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
12:40 a.m. Pine St., fell and broke leg, transported to hospital.
2:01 p.m. School St., baby raccoons in garden, Animal Control Officer notified.
5:39 p.m. Beach St., dongs on Singing Beach, dogs removed.
9:30 p.m. Hickory Hill Rd., loud party, advised to quiet down.