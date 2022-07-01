SUNDAY, JUNE 19

11:58 a.m.  Washington St., injured cat, transported to Woburn vet.

7:40 a.m.  Bridge St., injured, sick rabbit, DPW notified.

8:42 a.m.  Powder House Lane, commercial fire alarm, accidental activation.

10:59 p.m.  Masconomo St., fall downstairs, transported to hospital.

 

MONDAY, JUNE 20

8:49 a.m.  Pleasant St., diabetic issue, transported to hospital.

2:53 p.m.  Lincoln St., commercial burglar alarm, all in order.

4:49 p.m.  Bridge St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.

5:43 p.m.  Hidden Ledge Rd., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

1:36 a.m.  Beach St., snack bar motion alarm, building secure.

7:53 a.m.  Summer St., ongoing property line dispute, logged.

4:58 p.m.  Pine St., speeding and no license in possession, written warning.

9:24 p.m.  Windemere Park, chest pain, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

6:36 a.m.  Ocean St., car hit deer, negative findings.

10:09 a.m.  Summer St., possible deceased deer in marsh, Animal Control Officer notified.

3:51 p.m.  Magnolia Ave., dead fox in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.

8:49 p.m.  School St., defective equipment and speeding violation, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

7:41 a.m.  Gloucester, mutual aid ladder truck, complete.

8:57 a.m.  Moses Hill Rd., report of past hit and run, report to follow.

6:04 p.m.  Desmond Ave., motor vehicle parked in front of house, no basis for complaint.

6:54 p.m.  Smiths Point Rd., loose dog, transported to station, owner picked dog up.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

8:26 a.m.  Summer St., dead deer, DPW notified.

12:21 p.m.  Pipeline Rd., unconscious biker, transported to hospital.

6:07 p.m.  Arbella St., high blood pressure, headaches, transported to hospital.

7:03 p.m.  School St., woman fell, unconscious, transported to hospital.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

12:40 a.m.  Pine St., fell and broke leg, transported to hospital.

2:01 p.m.  School St., baby raccoons in garden, Animal Control Officer notified.

5:39 p.m.  Beach St., dongs on Singing Beach, dogs removed.

9:30 p.m.  Hickory Hill Rd., loud party, advised to quiet down.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.