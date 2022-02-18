MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

12:34 a.m.  School St., party sleeping in vehicle, all in order.

7:45 a.m.  School St., suspended license, verbal warning, called for ride.

12:00 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., fox in road, gone on arrival.

3:57 p.m.  Jeffrey Court, fox on porch, Animal Control Officer notified.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

10:16 a.m.  Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.

12:48 p.m.  Pleasant St. extension, multiple parking violations, vehicles moved.

7:02 p.m.  Lincoln St., dislocated knee, transported to hospital.

9:46 p.m.  Central St., roads becoming icy, DPW notified.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

8:23 a.m.  Elm St., commercial carbon monoxide alarm, ventilated area.

9:01 a.m.  Summer St., severe back pain, transported to hospital.

2:02 p.m.  Brookwood Rd., unresponsive child, transported to hospital.

5:18 p.m.  School St., fox drinking from puddle, no issues.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

6:49 a.m.  Powder House Lane, yelling heard from apartment, all in order.

11:59 a.m.  Masconomo St., accidental 911, no issues.

5:16 p.m.  Central St., knee pain, patient refusal.

8:25 p.m.  Central St., slippery roads, DPW notified.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

6:18 a.m.  Putnam Court, altered mental state, transported to hospital.

9:45 a.m.  Pine St., speeding and stop sign violation, citation issued.

3:16 p.m.  Beach St., minor motor vehicle accident, paperwork exchanged.

3:30 p.m.  Crooked Lane, unable to ambulate, severe intoxication, transported to hospital.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

4:24 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., loud music in parked car for over an hour, dispersed.

12:21 p.m.  Central St., dog attacked by loose dog, information taken.

2:59 p.m.  Vine St., residential burglar alarm, all in order.

9:29 p.m.  Beach St., lost wallet, logged.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

7:21 a.m.  Central St., snow starting to collect on roads, DPW notified.

2:45 p.m.  School St., severe vertigo since last night, transported to hospital.

9:18 p.m.  Union St., possibly intoxicated male, party taken home.

10:51 p.m.  Route 128SB, vehicle crashed into guardrail, transported to hospital.