MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
12:34 a.m. School St., party sleeping in vehicle, all in order.
7:45 a.m. School St., suspended license, verbal warning, called for ride.
12:00 p.m. Old Essex Rd., fox in road, gone on arrival.
3:57 p.m. Jeffrey Court, fox on porch, Animal Control Officer notified.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
10:16 a.m. Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.
12:48 p.m. Pleasant St. extension, multiple parking violations, vehicles moved.
7:02 p.m. Lincoln St., dislocated knee, transported to hospital.
9:46 p.m. Central St., roads becoming icy, DPW notified.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
8:23 a.m. Elm St., commercial carbon monoxide alarm, ventilated area.
9:01 a.m. Summer St., severe back pain, transported to hospital.
2:02 p.m. Brookwood Rd., unresponsive child, transported to hospital.
5:18 p.m. School St., fox drinking from puddle, no issues.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
6:49 a.m. Powder House Lane, yelling heard from apartment, all in order.
11:59 a.m. Masconomo St., accidental 911, no issues.
5:16 p.m. Central St., knee pain, patient refusal.
8:25 p.m. Central St., slippery roads, DPW notified.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
6:18 a.m. Putnam Court, altered mental state, transported to hospital.
9:45 a.m. Pine St., speeding and stop sign violation, citation issued.
3:16 p.m. Beach St., minor motor vehicle accident, paperwork exchanged.
3:30 p.m. Crooked Lane, unable to ambulate, severe intoxication, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
4:24 a.m. Old Essex Rd., loud music in parked car for over an hour, dispersed.
12:21 p.m. Central St., dog attacked by loose dog, information taken.
2:59 p.m. Vine St., residential burglar alarm, all in order.
9:29 p.m. Beach St., lost wallet, logged.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
7:21 a.m. Central St., snow starting to collect on roads, DPW notified.
2:45 p.m. School St., severe vertigo since last night, transported to hospital.
9:18 p.m. Union St., possibly intoxicated male, party taken home.
10:51 p.m. Route 128SB, vehicle crashed into guardrail, transported to hospital.