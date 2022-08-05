MONDAY, JULY 25

11:02 a.m.  Rockwood Heights, baby deer on road, all in order.

1:25 p.m.   Ocean St., seagull with broken wing, Animal Control Officer notified.

2:22 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.

7:42 p.m.  Pine St., panic attack, patient refusal.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

12:47 p.m.  Peele House Square, weak and vomiting, patient signed refusal.

4:51 p.m.  School St., abnormal EKG and chest pain, transported to hospital.

8:00 p.m.  Beach St., sharp piece sticking up on tracks, MBTA notified.

10:08 p.m.  Brookwood School, smell of smoke in the area, negative findings.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

10:17 a.m.  Knight Circle, possible heart attack, chest pain, transport to hospital.

11:36 a.m.  Beach St., dizzy, lightheaded, transport to hospital.

4:46 p.m.  Beach St., sandals stolen from beach, information taken.

5:44 p.m.  Newport Park, fall, bleeding from head, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

8:34 a.m.  Summer St., commercial burglar alarm, confirmed accidental.

1:30 p.m.  Highland Ave., feeling uneasy, shaking, transported to hospital.

3:11 p.m.  Raymond St., injured seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.

4:02 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

10:31 a.m.  Harbor St., large tree down, removed by the DPW.

11:42 a.m.  Lincoln St., unconscious woman, transported to hospital.

2:49 p.m.  School St., speed violation, citation issued.

8:33 p.m.  Raymond St., seagull wrapped in fishing line, caught and detangled.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

2:03 a.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.

10:34 a.m.  Beach St., electrical boxes open, Keolis notified.

12:12 p.m.  Coolidge Point, found parakeet, Animal Control Officer notified.

2:48 p.m.  School St., erratic operation, negative findings.

