MONDAY, JULY 25
11:02 a.m. Rockwood Heights, baby deer on road, all in order.
1:25 p.m. Ocean St., seagull with broken wing, Animal Control Officer notified.
2:22 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.
7:42 p.m. Pine St., panic attack, patient refusal.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
12:47 p.m. Peele House Square, weak and vomiting, patient signed refusal.
4:51 p.m. School St., abnormal EKG and chest pain, transported to hospital.
8:00 p.m. Beach St., sharp piece sticking up on tracks, MBTA notified.
10:08 p.m. Brookwood School, smell of smoke in the area, negative findings.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
10:17 a.m. Knight Circle, possible heart attack, chest pain, transport to hospital.
11:36 a.m. Beach St., dizzy, lightheaded, transport to hospital.
4:46 p.m. Beach St., sandals stolen from beach, information taken.
5:44 p.m. Newport Park, fall, bleeding from head, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
8:34 a.m. Summer St., commercial burglar alarm, confirmed accidental.
1:30 p.m. Highland Ave., feeling uneasy, shaking, transported to hospital.
3:11 p.m. Raymond St., injured seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.
4:02 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
10:31 a.m. Harbor St., large tree down, removed by the DPW.
11:42 a.m. Lincoln St., unconscious woman, transported to hospital.
2:49 p.m. School St., speed violation, citation issued.
8:33 p.m. Raymond St., seagull wrapped in fishing line, caught and detangled.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
2:03 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
10:34 a.m. Beach St., electrical boxes open, Keolis notified.
12:12 p.m. Coolidge Point, found parakeet, Animal Control Officer notified.
2:48 p.m. School St., erratic operation, negative findings.