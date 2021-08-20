MONDAY, AUGUST 9
4:27 a.m. Proctor St., accidental 911 call, confirmed accidental.
10:11 a.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., bat trapped in house, bat removed.
3:09 p.m. Raymond St., dog on beach, left the beach.
5:42 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, citation issued.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
11:31 a.m. Town lot, injured bird, Animal Control Officer deemed not injured, returned to habitat.
1:54 p.m. Forest St., large pothole in road, DPW notified.
4:13 p.m. Pleasant St., male collapsed, conscious and breathing transported to hospital.
9:58 p.m. Transfer Station, gate open, no issued, secured.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11
12:25 p.m. Central St., solicitors in town, information taken.
3:52 p.m. Beach St., abandoned 911 call, no emergency, party called back.
6:28 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
7:16 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
2:45 a.m. Beach St., group on beach with dogs, removed.
12:47 p.m. Union St., lost wallet, logged.
5:38 p.m. Walker Rd., requesting transport, transported.
6:31 p.m. Route 128NB, 2 car motor vehicle accident, transport, Mass State Police on scene.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13
2:10 p.m. Pine St., found bag, logged.
4:37 p.m. School St., work vehicles blocking sidewalk, information taken.
5:18 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., climbing on rocks and jumping into water, spoken to, left area.
5:24 p.m. Beach St., verbal harassment of beach staff, report taken.
10:43 p.m. Cobb Ave., fireworks being set off, youths ran off from area.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14
1:58 a.m. School St., stop sign and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
5:55 a.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., stomach pain, transported to hospital.
10:27 a.m. Woodholm Rd., speeding violation, verbal warning.
2:09 p.m. School St., burn permit picked up, logged.
3:14 p.m. Beach St., minor motor vehicle accident, no injury, information exchanged.
6:05 p.m. Route 128NB, crash with injury, Mass State Police to handle.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15
8:01 a.m. Union St., dizzy, lightheadedness, transported to Salem Hospital.
12:45 p.m. Beach St., fender bender in beach circle, information obtained.
4:26 p.m. Beach St., woman passed out on beach, refusal.
6:14 p.m. Beach St., large dog barking on Singing Beach, service dog.