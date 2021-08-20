MONDAY, AUGUST 9

4:27 a.m.  Proctor St., accidental 911 call, confirmed accidental.

10:11 a.m.  Hidden Ledge Rd., bat trapped in house, bat removed.

3:09 p.m.  Raymond St., dog on beach, left the beach.

5:42 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, citation issued.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

11:31 a.m.  Town lot, injured bird, Animal Control Officer deemed not injured, returned to habitat.

1:54 p.m.  Forest St., large pothole in road, DPW notified.

4:13 p.m.  Pleasant St., male collapsed, conscious and breathing transported to hospital.

9:58 p.m.  Transfer Station, gate open, no issued, secured.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

12:25 p.m.  Central St., solicitors in town, information taken.

3:52 p.m.  Beach St., abandoned 911 call, no emergency, party called back.

6:28 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

7:16 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

2:45 a.m.  Beach St., group on beach with dogs, removed.

12:47 p.m.  Union St., lost wallet, logged.

5:38 p.m.  Walker Rd., requesting transport, transported.

6:31 p.m.  Route 128NB, 2 car motor vehicle accident, transport, Mass State Police on scene.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

2:10 p.m.  Pine St., found bag, logged.

4:37 p.m.  School St., work vehicles blocking sidewalk, information taken.

5:18 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., climbing on rocks and jumping into water, spoken to, left area.

5:24 p.m.  Beach St., verbal harassment of beach staff, report taken.

10:43 p.m.  Cobb Ave., fireworks being set off, youths ran off from area.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

1:58 a.m.  School St., stop sign and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

5:55 a.m.  Hidden Ledge Rd., stomach pain, transported to hospital.

10:27 a.m.  Woodholm Rd., speeding violation, verbal warning.

2:09 p.m.  School St., burn permit picked up, logged.

3:14 p.m.  Beach St., minor motor vehicle accident, no injury, information exchanged.

6:05 p.m.  Route 128NB, crash with injury, Mass State Police to handle.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

8:01 a.m.  Union St., dizzy, lightheadedness, transported to Salem Hospital.

12:45 p.m.  Beach St., fender bender in beach circle, information obtained.

4:26 p.m.  Beach St., woman passed out on beach, refusal.

6:14 p.m.  Beach St., large dog barking on Singing Beach, service dog.