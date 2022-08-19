SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

11:38 a.m.  Crooked Lane, speeding violation, written warning.

3:45 p.m.  Proctor St., noise complaint from beach, Harbormaster notified.

5:58 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

9:01 p.m.  Pine St., difficulty speaking, transported to hospital.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

2:22 a.m.  Newport Park Rd., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

4:51 p.m.  Summer St., shortness of breath, dizziness, transported to hospital.

5:41 p.m.  Raymond St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

6:34 p.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle smoking, overheated, towed from scene.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

5:49 a.m.  Summer St., sprinklers in use, logged.

2:20 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., fell down rocks, rescue and medical, transported to hospital.

7:51 p.m.  Route 128SB, expired inspection sticker, written warning.

10:49 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

1:54 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., bleeding from fall, transported to hospital.

11:46 a.m.  Union St., slab of concrete in road, DPW notified.

7:04 p.m.  Beach St., dislocated shoulder, transported to hospital.

10:20 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk Reed Park, complete.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

3:16 p.m.  Central St., lost large art piece from festival, information taken.

7:43 p.m.  School St., fall and bleeding from head, transported to hospital.

11:30 p.m.  Jersey Lane, group of teenage boys in area, negative findings.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

2:31 a.m.  School St., walk in medical aid, transported to hospital.

6:21 a.m.  Summer St., players being to loud, all in order.

7:05 p.m.  Crooked Lane, smoke in area, outdoor cooking fire, told to extinguish.

10:01 p.m.  Crooked Lane, order of smoke in area, Manchester Fire Department out to investigate.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

9:06 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., dog attacked by another dog, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:44 a.m.  Beach St., keys found in parking lot, logged and bagged.

1:20 p.m.  Crooked Lane, brush fire, knocked down.

7:28 p.m.  Beach St., broken leg, transported to hospital.

