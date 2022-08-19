SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
11:38 a.m. Crooked Lane, speeding violation, written warning.
3:45 p.m. Proctor St., noise complaint from beach, Harbormaster notified.
5:58 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
9:01 p.m. Pine St., difficulty speaking, transported to hospital.
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
2:22 a.m. Newport Park Rd., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
4:51 p.m. Summer St., shortness of breath, dizziness, transported to hospital.
5:41 p.m. Raymond St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
6:34 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle smoking, overheated, towed from scene.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9
5:49 a.m. Summer St., sprinklers in use, logged.
2:20 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., fell down rocks, rescue and medical, transported to hospital.
7:51 p.m. Route 128SB, expired inspection sticker, written warning.
10:49 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
1:54 a.m. Old Essex Rd., bleeding from fall, transported to hospital.
11:46 a.m. Union St., slab of concrete in road, DPW notified.
7:04 p.m. Beach St., dislocated shoulder, transported to hospital.
10:20 p.m. Beach St., park and walk Reed Park, complete.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11
3:16 p.m. Central St., lost large art piece from festival, information taken.
7:43 p.m. School St., fall and bleeding from head, transported to hospital.
11:30 p.m. Jersey Lane, group of teenage boys in area, negative findings.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
2:31 a.m. School St., walk in medical aid, transported to hospital.
6:21 a.m. Summer St., players being to loud, all in order.
7:05 p.m. Crooked Lane, smoke in area, outdoor cooking fire, told to extinguish.
10:01 p.m. Crooked Lane, order of smoke in area, Manchester Fire Department out to investigate.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
9:06 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., dog attacked by another dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:44 a.m. Beach St., keys found in parking lot, logged and bagged.
1:20 p.m. Crooked Lane, brush fire, knocked down.
7:28 p.m. Beach St., broken leg, transported to hospital.