MONDAY, MARCH 21
1:39 a.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
7:47 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone, all in order.
9:50 a.m. Bell Court, ongoing neighbor dispute, logged.
4:14 p.m. Pine St., diabetic issue, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
2:45 a.m. Newport Park Rd., medical alert, fall, patient refusal.
8:52 a.m. Crafts Court, speeding, written warning.
4:32 p.m. Crooked Lane, conscious but not responding, patient refusal.
5:38 p.m. Crooked Lane, follow up to previous call, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
1:29 a.m. Route 128SB, speeding, citation issued.
9:33 a.m. Pleasant St. Ext., illegally parked car, ticket issued.
11:49 a.m. Crooked Lane, severe withdrawal symptoms, transported to hospital.
4:58 p.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, completed.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
2:36 a.m. Route 128NB, no inspection, defective equipment and lights violation, written warning.
7:10 a.m. Pleasant St., disabled motor vehicle in intersection, towed.
10:57 a.m. Proctor St., gas line strike, National Grid on scene.
7:41 p.m. The Plains St., chest pain, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
12:14 a.m. The Plains St., lockout, assisted.
8:57 a.m. Lincoln St., fire drills at area schools, logged.
6:47 p.m. Powder House Lane, threats from neighbor, information taken, parties spoken too.
8:38 p.m. Old Neck Rd., possible UTI and weakness, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
8:51 a.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, all in order.
3:10 p.m. School St., vehicle stuck in mud, AAA on the way.
4:02 p.m. Beach St., Home Depot credit card found, voicemail left with owner.
5:35 p.m. School St., MBTA bus displaying distress signal, no emergency.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
1:42 a.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issue.
3:37 p.m. School St., accidental 911, confirmed accidental.
4:13 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
4:25 p.m. Summer St., ducks crossing road, safely crossed.