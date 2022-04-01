MONDAY, MARCH 21

1:39 a.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

7:47 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone, all in order.

9:50 a.m.  Bell Court, ongoing neighbor dispute, logged.

4:14 p.m.  Pine St., diabetic issue, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

2:45 a.m.  Newport Park Rd., medical alert, fall, patient refusal.

8:52 a.m.  Crafts Court, speeding, written warning.

4:32 p.m.  Crooked Lane, conscious but not responding, patient refusal.

5:38 p.m.  Crooked Lane, follow up to previous call, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

1:29 a.m.  Route 128SB, speeding, citation issued.

9:33 a.m.  Pleasant St. Ext., illegally parked car, ticket issued.

11:49 a.m.  Crooked Lane, severe withdrawal symptoms, transported to hospital.

4:58 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, completed.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

2:36 a.m.  Route 128NB, no inspection, defective equipment and lights violation, written warning.

7:10 a.m.  Pleasant St., disabled motor vehicle in intersection, towed.

10:57 a.m.  Proctor St., gas line strike, National Grid on scene.

7:41 p.m.  The Plains St., chest pain, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

12:14 a.m.  The Plains St., lockout, assisted.

8:57 a.m.  Lincoln St., fire drills at area schools, logged.

6:47 p.m.  Powder House Lane, threats from neighbor, information taken, parties spoken too.

8:38 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., possible UTI and weakness, transported to hospital.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

8:51 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, all in order.

3:10 p.m.  School St., vehicle stuck in mud, AAA on the way.

4:02 p.m.  Beach St., Home Depot credit card found, voicemail left with owner.

5:35 p.m.  School St., MBTA bus displaying distress signal, no emergency.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

1:42 a.m.  Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issue.

3:37 p.m.  School St., accidental 911, confirmed accidental.

4:13 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

4:25 p.m.  Summer St., ducks crossing road, safely crossed.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Tags

Locations