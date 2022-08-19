Manchester Marine is hosting a Coastsweep Beach and Water Cleanup around Cape Ann on Saturday August 20 and Sunday August 21.
The group has not designated any one site, but rather are encouraging volunteers to come down to the Manchester Marine fuel dock to register and pick up supplies (trash bags, gloves and data collection cards) and go from there to the shoreline.
The Coastsweep organization also has a digital app for data collection.
Once equipped, volunteers can continue on to spend the day out on the water or a local beach or coastal park of their choosing. While out enjoying a nice summer day, Coastsweep volunteers are asked to pick up the trash and marine debris. Volunteers can be on boat or walk the shoreline.
Marine debris is trash, fishing line, and other items that get into the ocean and onto the shore. COASTSWEEP, the statewide beach cleanup sponsored by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM), works to remove marine debris in Massachusetts. COASTSWEEP is part of Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup, where volunteers worldwide collect marine debris and record data to help identify its sources and develop education and policy initiatives to reduce it.
In an effort to minimize our footprint during this event, if possible, please bring your own reusable gloves (ex: gardening or dishwashing). If not, protective equipment will be provided.
Manchester Marine will be staffed to assist volunteers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday so they can come through to sign up and get supplies at any time. Any collected trash and data cards should be turned into Manchester Marine for collection by 5 p.m. on Sunday.