The Call of Kilimanjaro
Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. join Jeff Belanger who will take you via Zoom on a breathtaking day-to-day multimedia journey of Tanzania that’s spiritual, motivational and uplifting.
Author/Illustrator Event with Sarah S. Brannen
Thursday, August 5 at 1 p.m. Sarah will read from some of the books she has written and illustrated and conduct a nature drawing session. Best suited for school age children. Books will be available for purchase.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Summer Weekend Schedule
The library will be closed on Saturdays starting after June 26.
Adult Summer Reading Online
Starting June 25 sign up on-line with Beanstack for adults 18+ can enjoy fun challenges and prize badges for reading, writing reviews and completing activities.
Outdoor Wi-Fi Access
As the days grow longer and warmer, stop by the Manchester Library and settle on the front lawn’s outdoor chairs or by the teak table and enjoy the library’s updated and extended Wi-Fi signal.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Summer Reading Program
Reading program for kids entering grade 6-12. Sign up now for scratch tickets, bingo, games and an end of the summer raffle that will blow your galoshes off, all for just reading books.
Dungeons and Dragons
Thursdays 1-3 p.m. for grades 6-9, throughout the summer for rousing adventures in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Fridays from July 2 – August 20 at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for a fun music and movement story time. Children birth to 8 years and their adult. Registration is required.
DIY Craft Kits
Grades 6-12 come by the library this week to pick up your hot air balloon mobile kit, complete with a variety of very cool paper, invisible string, templates and direction.