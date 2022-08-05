Friends of the Library Book Sale
Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The ever-popular Manchester Friends of the Library Book Sale returns. Take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more. Both cash and checks are accepted.
MBTS Public Library Catalog of Things
You can now check out hiking poles, a telescope, a power washer, bongos, a ukulele and brand new pickleball sets to use on the new courts.
Digital Advice at the Library
Every Tuesday, starting August 16. Increase your comfort level with technology or try out a digital service you have always wanted to try. We have guidance for easy to moderate tech issues. Please bring your device, a charger and any passwords associated with your device. Register for 20-minute sessions at 11 and 11:30 a.m. or drop-in between 12 – 1 p.m.
Writers and Wannabes: Shut Up and Write
Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon. Remember the novel that you started writing seven years ago? Is it finished? Maybe you want to write your first screenplay? Pour some poems onto the page? Settle into a daily writing habit? Join a community of writers and artists who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued. Just write in the company of other writers. Show up when you feel like it, write for 90 minutes, hang out afterwards, or not, share your work or listen to others.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, August 26 on the library lawn to discuss another mystery novel. Detail on website.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, August 9 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. We will be discussing the Pulitzer Prize winning Biography, Chasing Me to My Grave. An artist’s memoir of the Jim Crow South by Winfred Rembert.
Tai Chi on Library Front Lawn
Wednesdays from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Join Susan Halpern for her weekly Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older on the library’s front lawn. When the weather is not good the class will be held at the Manchester Community Center. We also ask that you fill out the Safety Release Registration form before joining. The class will focus on the Sun style which employs a more upright stance good balance, attention and stress reductions.
Teen Loft
Summer means time for reading. Check out the Teen Loft at the Manchester Library for brand new books, old books, summer reading books, games, magazines, portable crafts and just a quiet place to hang. Ages 11-18. Come by the library to pick up your first bingo card and scratch ticket. Every time you check out books, participate in a program, fill out a bingo card, or send in a picture of your finished Take & Make masterpieces, you pick up another scratch ticket. You might win right away and you’ll be entered to win fabulous prizes at the end of summer raffle and party. Prizes include gift certificates from Bravo by the Sea and Captain Dusty’s, fuzzy rainbow llamas, two tickets to Canobie Lake Park and more.
Krafternoon with Kris
Wednesday, August 17 at 3 p.m. ages 11+. Learn the art of decoupage. If you can cut and paste, you already know most of the techniques involved. We will provide everything you need to create a unique decorated wooden frame in the shade of our gracious library trees. Please register.
Story Time Books & Bingo
Monday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. Ages 3-6 years. Join Ms. Carol for animal stories and picture bingo.
PJ Family Story Time Videos
Are you looking for a fun bedtime, or anytime, story with Ms. Carol? Check out our playlist filled with fun stories before they are gone.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Wednesdays, through August 24 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library lawn.