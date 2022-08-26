MPL Children’s Events:
Topsfield Fair Prize Packets are HERE!
With Summer Reading coming to a close, now is the time to total up your reading minutes on your Bead Boards or Badge Journals and bring them into Ms. Carol. If you've read 700 minutes you will receive your Topsfield Fair Prize Packet that includes an admission ticket (based on age), two ride coupons AND a hot dog and drink. Thank you to the Topsfield Fair Read and Win program for this great prize AND special thanks to The Friends of the Manchester Library for sponsoring our Read to Bead and Badge Journal Reading Programs! Remember: if you attend Memorial School your minutes read will be sent to Ms. Silag for the School Bike Raffle.
Back to School STORYWALK is HERE It's back-to-school fun with our new STORYWALK Pete the Cat: Rocking in my School Shoes by Eric Litwin. Read and sing your way through the Library garden and when you're done, stop in the Library or submit your email using the QR Code at the end of the STORYWALK; you might win your own copy of this great book! Thank you to the Friends of the Library, The Nina Adams Family and The Hooper Fund for their sponsorship of our STORYWALK.
Free Book Giveaway for New Kindergarteners from our friends at Early Childhood Partners
Is your child attending Kindergarten this fall? If yes, please stop by the Children's Room to receive your own copy of Countdown to Kindergarten! 10 More Sleeps Until School Starts! by Marjorie Blain Parker.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
Henna at the Library
Friday, September 16, 4-6 p.m., ages 11-19
Mandy is back with HENNA! If you’re lucky enough to be between 11-19, bring your friends, pick a design, and be painted with a gorgeous natural dye that will last all week. There will be snacks! No need to register, just come. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case.
Fall will be FUN
September is right around the corner! This fall, the Teen Loft will be offering a fantastic variety of fun stuff to do for people ages 11-18. Do you dream of stardom? Maybe you’ll join our ukulele band! Or would you rather become one with nature and take part in our wilderness survival courses? Are you crafty? Make a magic dragon eye with Pop-Up Art School. These are just a few of the fall offerings coming your way starting in September. For more info, check out the YA Programs listings on our website, manchesterpl.org.
Massachusetts Teen Choice Book Award
Teens across Massachusetts are invited to vote from September 1 to September 23, for their top Teen Book of 2020-21. This is the only award in the Bay State that invites students in grades 7-12 to have a say in choosing the best books of the year. The top teen choices will be announced in October 2022 at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit.
Teen readers can check out the nominated titles and cast a vote using our digital ballot or they can cast a paper ballot at any participating school, public library, or bookstore.
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Library Doesn’t Just Loan Books
The MBTS Public Library has interesting items to check out just like books! Want to try the new pickle ball courts? Check out a pickle ball kit. Take advantage of these clear nights and use our telescope to search the cosmos. Have a summer jam session on your porch with our ukulele and bongos. Side of your house need some TLC? Check out our pressure washer. Visit manchesterpl.org/ to discover even more items available at your library.
Cold Brew/Hot Books on the Lawn
Thursday, August 25 at 11-11:30 a.m.
Summer is hot and good books are even hotter! We’ll provide the cold brew coffee for you and we can all chat about the books we have been reading or hearing about. On the front lawn, Lori and Sara will dish and ditch the good, bad, and ugly books that caught our attention in August. Whether you love gripping thrillers, historical fiction, laugh out loud comedies or romances that never go the way you want, we'll have something to share. It's 30 minutes and a free cold brew coffee, relax and chat about books, what could be better? See you here and bring a friend! No registration needed.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, August 26 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month at 10:30 a.m. August's meeting will occur at a member's house and we will move to the library's reading room if there is inclement weather. Email mwillwerth@manchesterpl.org to get connected with the group. We will discuss Iron Lake by William Kent Krueger. New members are always welcome.